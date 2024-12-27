Revised service timings, road closures, and free parking: here’s all you need to know ahead of the weekend…

The UAE announced an official paid holiday for all private sector employees on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024.

In order for everyone to celebrate the first day of the year, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced revised service timings for its paid parking zones and public transportation services.

Here’s all you need to know:

Free parking

RTA has announced that all public parking spaces will be free of charge on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. This, however, does not apply to multi-storey parking. Normal paid services will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Public transport

It’s already been announced that Dubai Metro timings will be extended, with the metro set to run for 43 hours over New Year’s. Starting at 5am on December 31 and running all the way through to the end of day on January 1, the Dubai Metro is your ticket to hassle-free travel across the city. For those heading to Dubai Mall, be aware that the Metro station will close from 5pm on December 31 if crowd capacity is exceeded, so plan to use nearby stations like Business Bay instead.

The Dubai Tram will also operate from 6am on December 31 until 1am on January 2, offering additional transport options for those heading to JBR and other popular areas.

View the full Dubai Metro New Year’s Eve schedule here

Extra buses, extra convenience

In a move to further minimise congestion, the RTA is rolling out an additional 1,400 buses to cover the city, all available to the public free of charge. These buses will help ensure that even when certain stations are crowded, you’ll still have a swift and comfortable journey.

Road closures

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) stated that a few roads in Dubai will be closed to help facilitate the public to reach their destination safely and quickly.

According to an article in the Khaleej Times, the road closures in Dubai include:

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard: To be closed from 4pm

Financial Centre St’s Lower Deck: To be closed from 4pm

Al Mustaqbal St: Closed from 4pm

Burj Khalifa St: Closed from 4pm

Al Asayel Road: Closed from 4pm

Al Sukuk St: Closed from 8pm

Upper level of the Financial Road: Closed from 9pm

Sheikh Zayed Road: Will gradually close from 11pm

Images: RTA