Your hassle-free NYE commute starts here…

As the New Year approaches, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is gearing up to make sure your journey into 2025 is as seamless as possible. Forget the hassle of traffic and road closures; this year, the Dubai Metro New Year’s Eve service will be operating nonstop for over 43 hours, providing a convenient transport option to navigate the city’s celebrations.

Starting at 5am on December 31 and running all the way through to January 1, the Dubai Metro is your ticket to hassle-free travel across the city. The RTA has extended service hours to ensure that you can move easily between key celebration spots, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Global Village. The Dubai Tram will also operate from 6am on December 31 until 1am on January 2, offering additional transport options for those heading to JBR and other popular areas.

Extra buses, extra convenience

In a move to further minimise congestion, the RTA is rolling out an additional 1,400 buses to cover the city, all available to the public free of charge. These buses will help ensure that even when certain stations are crowded, you’ll still have a swift and comfortable journey. For those heading to Dubai Mall, be aware that the Metro station will close from 5pm on December 31 if crowd capacity is exceeded, so plan to use nearby stations like Business Bay instead.

Planning ahead for smooth journeys

Along with extended transport hours, the RTA has also put up road signs and intelligent transport systems to help guide commuters to available parking, bus pick-up points, and detour routes. These measures ensure that you can enjoy the festivities without stressing about your travel logistics. With 45 fireworks and drone shows set to light up Dubai from 36 locations across the city, there’s no excuse to miss out on the fun. So hop on the Metro, let the RTA do the work, and start your New Year in style.

View the full Dubai Metro New Year’s Eve schedule here

Image: RTA/X