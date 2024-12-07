Sponsored: Roll out the red carpet…

Bla Bla Dubai is pulling out all the stops this New Year’s Eve with a night full of electrifying entertainment, incredible food, and unbeatable views of the JBR fireworks. Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated dining experience or a casual celebration under the stars, Bla Bla has you covered.

New Year’s Eve festivities

Celebrate in style as Bla Bla transforms into the ultimate party destination. Choose from The Restaurant, where you can indulge in a three-course set menu paired with three drinks and a welcome glass of champagne. Prices start at Dhs800 per person. Rooftop Bars, Pool Area, and The Tent offers a more relaxed vibe, enjoy a minimum spend package starting at Dhs500 per person, fully redeemable for food and drinks. A delectable bar food menu will also be available until 1am.

The night’s entertainment is set to dazzle, with performances from the acclaimed Disco Inferno UK – the dazzling West End show – an extraordinary all-singing, all-grooving celebration of everything DISCO, DJs, and roaming artists creating a lively atmosphere. As the countdown begins, you’ll have front-row seats to the iconic JBR fireworks display—a moment you won’t forget.

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024, from 7pm

New Year’s Day hangover breakfast

Start 2025 right with Bla Bla’s Hangover Breakfast. Recharge with dishes like a hearty full English, Eggs Benedict, or Avocado Toast, all served with juice and tea or coffee. The perfect remedy for the night before, this meal is priced at just Dhs75.

Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025, 12pm to 6pm

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, doors open at 7pm, Tel: (0) 4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

Images: Supplied