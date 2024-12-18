The Culinary Arts Group are bringing several new concepts to the city over the next year…

Revolver has been a smash hit success on the competitive Singapore restaurant scene since opening in 2021. And diners in Dubai will soon be able to get a taste of Revolver’s woodfire Indian dishes, as the restaurant is opening in Business Bay.

A concept from The Culinary Arts Group, Revolver will debut at The Opus, alongside Maison Dali, a new concept created just for Dubai by the group’s culinary director Tristin Farmer.

For Revolver, the same sleek and sophisticated aesthetic found at the original will translate over to the Dubai restaurant, with the entire restaurant arranged around a theatrical open-fire kitchen, where diners will get a front row seat to the fiery cooking.

Revolver has become known and loved in Singapore for its bold and creative dishes, largely cooked either over the custom built iron grill (tawa), in the bespoke tandoori oven, or over an open fire. As well as the a la carte menu, Revolver presents an ‘experience’ menu that encourages you to try all the best bits, like the fresh Delhi paneer with winter spinach and lamb chop with creamy Rogan Josh. So we’re hoping to see something similar when the brand lands in Dubai.

While Revolver will be the first concept Singapore-born The Culinary Arts Group brings to Dubai, it won’t be the only one. The group’s culinary director, Tristin Farmer, who foodies may remember from his time at the helm of Marina Social Dubai several years ago, will return to the city to create his own concept. After departing Singapore’s three Michelin Star restaurant Zen at the start of the year, Farmer will also lead the culinary direction of Maison Dali. Described as a contemporary bistro that ‘blurs the line between gastronomy and art’ its set to reimagine European dishes with Japanese techniques for a one-of-a-kind menu that puts Farmer’s culinary prowess on full display. The setting will be equally as imaginative, making Maison Dali a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

There are also plans in the pipeline for a Dubai iteration of the group’s sushi-kappo restaurant, Hamamoto.

Although we don’t have dates for Revolver or Maison Dali yet, we imagine it’ll be early next year when we get to check them out.

Revolver and Maison Dali, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, opening soon. @revolver_dubai, @maisondali_dubai

Images: Revolver Singapore / Instagram