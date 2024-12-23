Actors, reality TV stars, and a tennis ace…

Barely a week goes by in the UAE without a famous face gracing our shores. Whether it’s for a performance at one of the city’s many clubs or live music venues, or simply to get some much needed R&R at our array of five star hotels, the UAE is a magnet for A-Listers.

Here’s all the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week.

Lindsay Lohan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

A Dubai resident for nearly a decade, Lindsay Lohan is often seen out and about across the city. She recently shared a snap, captioned “Lunch date with my hubby,” from one of the newest spots at J1 Beach, African Queen.

Roger Federer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by She Burger by shaikha eissa 🍔 (@she_burger)

Roger Federer is a Dubai regular, and it’s well known that the tennis legend has a home in the city. Previously, he’s been spotted at a Pilates class at Karve, as well as dining at an array of haute hotspots. This week, he dropped in at She Burger, the brainchild of Shaikha Eissa, a self-taught cook, business graduate and local legend.

Akon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗪᒍ GᖇEEᑎTᕼᑌᗰᗷ | ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ ᒪᗩᑎᗪᗩᑌ (@dj_greenthumb)

As part of a brilliant line-up of post-game performances at the World Tennis League, Akon headlined at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena over the weekend. But that wasn’t his only UAE gig this weekend, as afterwards, he headed to What’s On Nightclub of the Year, SKY2.0, to do it all again.

Anastacia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastacia (@anastaciamusic)

Another brilliant performer on the bill for after the World Tennis League matches was 00s hitmaker, Anastacia. She’s enjoyed a few extra days in the UAE, checking-in to the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah for some R&R before her gig in the capital. Once she landed in Abu Dhabi, she also shared snaps from Ferrari World and Etihad Arena.

Katya Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A I M E E _ F U L L E R (@aimee_fuller)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has headed to Dubai after completing the latest series of Strictly for a holiday with her broadcaster pal, Aimee Fuller. Jones looks like she’s having a ball while on holiday in Dubai, sharing snaps from Atlantis, The Palm’s newly opened Studio Frantzen and catching the rays at White Beach club. She also shared a wholesome video from sunset in the desert. How picturesque!

Images: Instagram