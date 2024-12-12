Sponsored: Six of the best festive experiences at these very special hotels…

There are few hotel brands that can hold a candle to Four Seasons when it comes to delighting guests with warmth of hospitality, luxurious surrounds and sprinkling a little hospitality magic on a range of guest experiences. All of which makes them the natural choice for hosting wholesome family fun over the holiday season.

The great news for Dubai dwellers is that there are two fantastic Four Seasons Dubai Hotel options to choose from this Christmas, and these are just some of the best festive feasts you can enjoy during this, most magical of the Four Seasons…

A Four Seasons Turkey at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Outsource the festive stress this Christmas with a deluxe turkey, cooked by the talented chef’s team at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. Choose from a connoisseur’s collection of premium size and trimming options, each prepared with Four Seasons’ signature gastronomic flair.

Available until December 25, Dhs900 for 4-5kg, Dhs1,100 for 7-8 kg, Dhs2,024 for a 4-5 kg full turkey feast with side dishes, A la carte sides range from Dhs60 to Dhs115. Orders must be placed a minimum of 72 hours in advance for collection. To book call: (0)4 270 7770, email: Restaurants.dubaijb@fourseasons.com

Festive Afternoon Tea at Shai Salon at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

It’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. Their sophisticated afternoon tea at Shai Salon has been given a comprehensive Yuletide reimagining for this special time of the year. Chef Nicolas Lambert’s carefully crafted festive selection includes dainty festive pastries, sandwiches, and scones.

Available until January 8, 2025 daily from 3pm to 7pm. Dhs300 per person, or Dhs450 with a glass of Champagne. To book call: (0)4 270 7770, email: Restaurants.dubaijb@fourseasons.com

Chef Nicolas Lambert’s Festive Yule Log at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

There are certain Christmas traditions you can depend on. Take, for example, the tree lights that have spent all year tangling themselves into increasingly tighter knots in your storage cupboard; Brussels sprouts will cause split banqueting table decisions and then there’s the celebrated return of Senior Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Lamberts’ annual Yule Log. This year, it’s Dune De Noël – a camel cast in a desert landscape with a Santa hat. It has layers of salted Dulcey mousse, citrus marmalade, and cinnamon crémeux laid on a soft manger of pain d’épices sponge.

Dhs375, serves six to eight people. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance for pick-up at Shai Salon. To book call: (0)4 270 7770, email: Restaurants.dubaijb@fourseasons.com

Festive Afternoon Tea at Penrose Lounge at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Celebrate the season at Penrose Lounge with a Festive Afternoon Tea, featuring sophisticated and sustainable seasonal creations. Explore holiday hampers and panettone for a Four Seasons-inspired festive treat to take home.

Until January 7, 2025 daily 2pm to 6pm, Dhs290 per pair, including tea or coffee or Dhs325 for two, inclusive of two glasses of Champagne. To book call: (0)4 506 0000, or email: Restaurant.reservations.dif.dst@fourseasons.com

Christmas Eve Festive Buffet at Jou Jou Brasserie at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Jou Jou Brasserie delivers faultless festive frivolity this Christmas Eve with a sumptuous buffet of traditional roasts and decadent desserts, live band melodies, and a special visit from Santa. A joyful evening perfect for the whole family to savour.

December 24, 7pm to 11pm, soft Dhs525, Champagne Dhs785, Dhs265 per child aged six to 12 years. To book call: (0)4 270 7770, email: Restaurants.dubaijb@fourseasons.com

Christmas Buffet at MINA Brasserie at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Christmas Day at MINA Brasserie is a Dubai festive feast of Michelin-level delights coming to you courtesy of revered Chef Michael Mina. Enoy indulgent buffets, holiday trolleys serving turkey and premium striploin, alongside energetic live music from a DJ, saxophonist, and singer—a celebration brimming with love, laughter, and holiday cheer.

December 21 and 25, 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs355, prosecco Dhs455, Champagne Dhs555 per adult. To book call: (0)4 506 0000, or email: Restaurant.reservations.dif.dst@fourseasons.com

