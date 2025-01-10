A new era of family-focused initiatives…

Dubai has raised the bar once again when it comes to enhancing quality of life. The newly launched Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme introduces a series of innovative initiatives for government employees.

Among the key features, a 10-day paid marriage leave will be introduced for Dubai government employees and a remote work option for new mothers. This game-changing programme is all about fostering family stability, promoting work-life balance, and paving the way for future generations.

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’. pic.twitter.com/dMQGyNaPGV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 4, 2025

A new chapter for family life

Announced on Saturday, January 4, this ambitious initiative led by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, prioritises the happiness and well-being of Emirati families.

Central to the programme is a 10-day paid marriage leave, ensuring couples start their married life with quality time together. For new mothers, the remote work option on Fridays during their first year post-maternity leave makes balancing work and home life a little easier.

Housing support also takes centre stage, with monthly premiums for housing loans reduced to a minimum of Dhs3,333 for participants in the Dubai Weddings programme, provided their income doesn’t exceed Dhs30,000. Additionally, loan beneficiaries will be prioritised for ready-made housing allocations, thanks to a collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

What’s next?

This is just the beginning. Future phases of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme promise even more support in education, health, and social services. It’s clear that Dubai isn’t just building skyscrapers – it’s building stronger, happier families.

Registration for this programme is open to Emirati citizens in Dubai, with easy access via the ‘Emirati’ platform on the Dubai Now app, the Community Development Authority’s website, or by contacting 800 2121.