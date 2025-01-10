Bling bling baby…

For many, jewellery isn’t just a piece of metal or an adornment – it’s a way to express oneself, create a distinct identity and sense of style. As part of fashion, it your personality on display, a unique marker of who you are. Accessorising can jazz up any boring, bland, beige outfit – if you’re looking to expand your collection of bling, here are some amazing homegrown labels to shop from.

Sana Al Maktoum Fine Jewellery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Al Maktoum Fine Jewellery (@sanaalmaktoumofficial)



Founded by Her Highness Sheikha Sana Al Maktoum, Sana Al Maktoum Fine Jewellery is for the real lovers of luxury. Collections aimed at empowering women with stunning creations, they’re inspired by her grandmother, a woman with remarkable strength, an entrepreneur and a visionary. The collection is made with white, rose and yellow gold, with ethically sourced diamonds and gems.

@sanaalmaktoumofficial

Lana Al Kamal Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Al Kamal Jewelry | مجوهرات لانا آل كمال (@lanaalkamaljewelry)



Founded in 2017, this female-owned-and-run jewellery brand draws from art, culture and architecture. The eponymous label stocks a variety of options, from modern takes on a traditional fine jewellery motif to chic everyday designs. They are made in 18-karat gold, diamonds and bold gemstones.

@lanaalkamaljewelry

Oria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oria (@oria.jewelry)



At Oria, you can find beautiful, affordable and entirely homegrown jewellery pieces, handcrafted by Middle Eastern artisans – each piece is one-of-a-kind and it’s almost impossible to go wrong choosing from their range of layerable, sophisticated wearable art. They have a variety of options, from dainty and fine to colourful with gems.

@oria.jewellery

Bymystique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BY☆MYSTIQUE (@bymystiqueofficial)



It’s all about the celestial realm – Bymystique’s jewellery is handcrafted in the UAE and draws inspiration from the sun, the moon, the stars and all that be in the celestial realm. The brand uses 18-karat recycled gold, and adorns the designs with glittering pavé diamonds, mother of pearl and miniature coloured gems.

@bymystiqueofficial

Enso Design Lab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by e n s o.™ (@enso.design.lab)



Based in Dubai, Enso Design Lab taps into that minimalist trend, with the brand’s designs focusing on sustainability, craftsmanship, simplicity, functionality, and high-quality materials. They really pull together that chic-abstract-clean-girl aesthetic and if you’re looking for long wear and use, this is it for you. Explore their collection of women’s and men’s jewellery pieces as well as sunglasses, haircombs, and more.

@enso.design.lab

Gafla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gafla (@gafla)



Created by Hamad Bin Shaiban and Abdulla Beljafla, this is a brand deeply infused with Emirati heritage and beauty. The brand reinvents the traditional stories and symbols of Arabic culture and brings it to life in a contemporary, fine jewellery look. They have numerous collections to choose from – take your pick.

@gafla

Helya Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helya Jewelry (@helya.ae)



A female-run home-grown brand in Dubai, this jewellery outlet is the answer to all your accessories worries. Helya is founded by two Emirati sisters who combined their passion for Emirati culture, architecture and design. Their simple and beautiful designs encapsulate the native flora and heritage of the Middle Eastern.

Order online at helya.store.com, @helya.a

Donna Hourani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donna Hourani (@donnahouranijewelry)



This is something a little outside the box – Donna Hourani is all about gemstones, and offers designs that bring out the best of their beauty. The pieces are bold and bright, with asymmetric silhouettes, and wavy and molten settings, with bright stones taking centre stage – designed to be family heirlooms for life.

@donnahouranijewelry

The PiercingSpot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The PiercingSpot (@piercingspot)

Inspired by the lack of stylish jewellery on the market, founder Aya took matters into her own hands by creating the PiercingSpot. This is an independent female piercer offering gorgeous jewellery, and safe and amazing piercing procedures for all women. She has a shop and piercing parlour in Health Care city where you can visit for all your piercing needs.

The Piercing Spot, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai, Mon to Sat 10am to 7pm, Sun closed, Tel: (0)4 878 1697, piercingspot.net

Toktam Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOKTAM Conceptual Art Jewelry (@toktam.jewelry)



Pieces by Toktam Jewelry tell a story – the collections follow themes and blends of the founder’s Persian heritage with Arabic influences. Bold, eclectic and colourful designs are the marker of Toktam, and pieces are unmissable. If you’re big on strong self expression, these are the pieces for you.

@toktam.jewelry

