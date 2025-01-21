Thinking about teaching in Abu Dhabi?

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched an initiative for people to enter the educational field and it has opened up the opportunity for those from diverse backgrounds to step into teaching.

This initiative is the first of its kind, and allows those interested in teaching to change their career after completing a one-year accredited post-graduate diploma in education. The initiative is open to individuals from all sectors, backgrounds and life experiences. It’s open to both nationals and expats, retired or unemployed professionals, stay-at-home parents or anyone willing to make a change in their career path. Applicants should have great communications skills, a passion for sharing knowledge and adaptability and patience to embrace new challenges.

ADEK will sponsor the first carefully-selected group of 125 candidates to undertake the programme, in partnership with leading higher education institutions, including Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, and Emirates College for Advanced Education, with campuses in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Successful graduates will be hired in charter schools across Abu Dhabi and will be well-equipped with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed for modern teaching.

The diploma focuses on classroom management, leadership, and communication strategies to foster an engaged and thriving learning environment.

You’ll need to meet the specified age criteria and hold a bachelor’s degree in any field from an accredited university to apply. Find more information here.

