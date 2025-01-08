Hear from inspiring leaders and thinkers at Future Human 2025 in Dubai

Sponsored: The unmissable event promises world class speakers including Steven Bartlett and Jay Shetty…

In January, we could all use a little inspiration. Which is why you won’t want to miss Future Human 2025 at Expo City this week, an event that promises equal parts inspiration, entertainment and transformation.

Taking place from January 10 to 12 at Expo City, it promises fascinating talks, immersive activities and alfresco sessions will global icons like Steven Bartlett, Jay Shetty, and so many more.

The action-packed programme will see the main stage feature impactful keynotes by globally renowned speakers, while the experience zone provides interactive sessions that equip participants with actionable tools. Meanwhile, the outdoor stage offers a vibrant setting for dynamic, collaborative discussions. It’s all set to leave attendees feel inspired and empowered.

Mindvalley is the world’s premier transformation platform with a goal to empower individuals to unlock their greatest potential. Leading the talks will be bestselling authors Jay Shetty and Steven Bartlett. If their videos on social media or their podcasts inspire you, this is an event you can’t miss. The event takes place from January 10 to 12, 2025, at Expo City Dubai.

Shetty and Bartlett will be joining over 20 other global thought leaders to deliver transformative keynotes, workshops, and insights for personal and professional growth. Go with an open mind and a can-do attitude and get great tips on how to unlock your full potential. The program will equip guests with tools that will help them excel in their careers, boost their health, and accelerate their journey to an extraordinary life.

Day 1 is themed on A Smarter You focusing on AI, brainpower, and productivity tools for success.Day 2, A Healthier You will provide a health blueprint based on the latest in personalized science. And on Day 3, Manifest Your Dream Life will share insights on mindsets and practices to build deeper connections and to live with intention and purpose.

Tickets start from Dhs1,466 and are available here.