Sponsored: Make lunch time your business with Lana Lusa…

Let your lunch break not be a hurried affair of deli-made eats or run-of-the-mill delivery options anymore, with Lana Lusa’s exciting new lunchtime set menu for January 2025 ensuring you’re able to disconnect from the nine-to-five superhighway for a brief moment and dive into their marvellous new menu of lunch time offerings, all afternoon long, four times a week.

What’s On the Menu?

Lana Lusa’s terrific three-course pit-stop from your workday comes to you at an eye-popping Dhs99. On pristine Jumeirah’s Four Seasons Private Resideneces, head down here when you’re able to refuel, recharge, catch up with industry contacts or seal a brand new deal over a menu that includes an incredible selection of dishes.

And if you’re wondering what they’re serving up, you won’t be disappointed. There’s classics such as the chicken empanada, traditional favourites such as the Bacalhau à Gomes de Sá with oven-baked cod and potatoes, juicy beef striploin for that protein-packed mid-afternoon punch with flavourful mushroom sauce, and of course, a sweet sign off with the refreshing ice cream sorbet or the amazing peach Melba leaving you with just enough to return again (and again).

Other highlights on their great new lunch menu for January include fish and seafood tempura with spicy mayo, quinoa and feta salad for those seeking healthful indulgence, as well as carb-tastic mains like the pesto penne and straciatella with tomato.

Only at Rikas Group’s Lana Lusa, right here in delightful Dubai.

Lana Lusa, Four Seasons Private Residences, Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah, Monday to Thursday, noon to 3pm. lanalusa.com