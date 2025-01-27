Drive safely…

If you were out in the capital last night, you’d likely have caught some haze in the air. Fast forward to this morning, and the weather report has confirmed foggy weather in several areas of the capital during the early hours.

While we caught a hint of the haze last night in the Corniche area, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) posted on their social media channels this morning regarding visibility-reducing fog in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafrah region (recorded at 6.45am) and also in Hamim, Liwa, Asab and Habshan, with a visibility of less than 1km. While the mist is expected to clear after 9.30am, there have also been reports of fog in Shahama, so if you’re headed to Dubai this morning, please take note.

Today’s humidity is forecast at over 80 per cent, while the coldest temperature recorded in the UAE was 6.7 degrees Celsius in Al Ain’s Damtha region.

Drivers are advised to avoid speeding and exercise caution at all times, especially with the presence of mist in the morning hours.

Media: Instagram, unsplash