New month, new things to do in Dubai…

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Dubai surprises you. One minute, you’re trying a new Lagree class, and the next, you’re dancing to retro beats at an 80’s and 90’s music festival. Somewhere in between, there’s a table set with sizzling Korean barbecue, a new homegrown spot serving up Emirati flavours with a twist, and a festival that turns the city into a playground for food lovers. Whether you’re here for the party, the palate, or the pulse, Dubai isn’t slowing down this February, and neither should you.

Here are 11 Fantastic new things to do in Dubai this February.

Experience the artistry of Korean cuisine

Located in the serene surroundings of St Regis Gardens on the Palm, Hanu promises a unique twist on contemporary Korean cuisine. This intimate eatery, is one of the new restaurants in Dubai to look forward to, offering an atmospheric blend of traditional and modern design, complete with Korean artwork and a private dining lounge centred around a striking pine tree. Expect bold flavours with a show-stopping highlight: ‘Meat Me at the Grill.’ Guests can play grill master as tables feature bespoke charcoal grills, with waiters preparing premium cuts of meat tableside. Paired with serene alfresco views and innovative dishes like oversized kimbap handrolls, Hanu offers a dining experience as playful as it is delicious.

Hanu, Nakheel Mall, St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Opening this February. @hanu_dubai

Go for a complete self-care escape

Dubai’s latest beauty sensation, Buro Beauty, has officially opened its doors, offering a sleek and modern escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Combining the best elements of European salon traditions with a fresh, contemporary approach, this premium space is the perfect setting for anyone looking to unwind, recharge. From haircare and facials to manicures, massages, cosmetic treatments, and even a stunning café, Buro Beauty has everything you need for your perfect self-care day – all in a serene setting with breathtaking views.

Buro Beauty, Address Montgomerie Hotel, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel: (5)6 615 7135. Burobeauty.ae

Go for Iraqi food, the Daddy Cool way

Netflix’s Dubai Bling star Ibrahim Kattan, better known as Daddy Cool, has teamed up with his daughter Mona Kattan, in partnership with Kitopi to launch Daddy Cool’s Kitchen – a new take on Iraqi comfort food. Expect rich flavors and classics, from Iraqi Dolma and Tepsi Bethenjan to Samak-Masgouf, Biryani, and Pacha. Now available at Dubai Hills’ Eatopi, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a hearty Iraqi meal after shopping. Prefer to stay in? Have it delivered right to your door via Deliveroo or Talabat.

Daddy Cool’s Kitchen, Dubai Hills Mall, 1st Floor, Al Khail Rd. Tel: (0)4 294 9517. @daddycoolskitchen

Grab your crew for a round of crazy golf

For a playful twist on dining, check out Swingers on Bluewaters Island. Spanning 22,000 square feet over two floors, Swingers is a crazy golf venue with three creative courses inspired by classic English themes. Highlights include a hot air balloon course and Dubai-exclusive speakeasy lounge for private events. Whether you’re rallying the crew for a night of friendly competition or planning a fun group hang, Swingers blends mini-golf madness with laid-back, cool vibes.

Swingers, Bluewaters Island. Tel: (0)56 996 0287. @swingers_uae

Enjoy Emirati cuisine with a twist



Step into Gerbou, a soulful celebration of Emirati heritage. Opening this February in Nad Al Sheba, this homegrown concept blends sustainability with a deep reverence for Arab culture. Housed in a beautifully renovated 1987 building, its design is inspired by the warm tones and textures of the region, creating a space that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. Expect a menu that pays homage to Emirati cuisine with a creative twist, served in an inviting atmosphere that feels like a modern majlis. Whether you’re there for the food, the ambiance, or both, Gerbou promises to be a standout addition to Dubai’s dining scene.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba 1. Tel: (0)50 287 8882. @gerbou

Party with BLOND:ISH



Feel the energy at Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club on February 7 as Blond:ISH takes over the decks. Known for her infectious beats and magnetic vibe, this is an evening designed for music lovers who crave a vibrant, immersive experience. Expect electrifying beats, good vibes, and unforgettable moments at this exclusive event.

Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club, FIVE Luxe, Ground floor, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Friday, February 7, 7pm onwards, tickets are priced at Dhs150, Dhs250 including one drink, and Dhs9000 fir VIP tables up to 6 guests.Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @iconsbypacha

Indulge at Gulfood

Gulfood, the world’s largest food and beverage sourcing event, returns for its 30th edition in February. Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, from February 17 to 21, this global showcase brings together over 5,500 exhibitors from 129 countries, spotlighting the latest innovations in culinary excellence. Beyond the exhibition, experience the Gulfood After Hours—an exciting series of curated city-wide dinners at Dubai’s top eateries, exclusively available for visitors. Whether you’re a foodie or a professional in the industry, Gulfood is a must-attend event for discovering new flavours and trends.

Gulfood, Dubai World Trade Centre, Trade Centre 2. From February 17 to 21. Tel: (0)4 308 6007. @gulfood

Rock your fitness routine with a Lagree class

BODYROCK studio, recently opened in Al Quoz, Dubai brings the Lagree method from LA to Dubai. This low-impact, high-intensity workout focuses on building strength, endurance, and muscle definition, offering a full-body burn that leaves you feeling invincible. The studio also features the HEROBOARD, a workout platform designed to enhance core and lower body exercises, making it the perfect complement to your Lagree session. BODYROCK also offers personalized 1-on-1 sessions to help you reach your fitness goals with targeted training.

BODYROCK, Goshi Warehouse City, Warehouse 11, 23rd St, Al Quoz, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3. Tel: (0)56 685 0938. @bodyrockdxb

Relive the magic of the 80’s and 90’s

REWIND Festival, the UK’s biggest 80’s and 90’s music extravaganza, returns to Dubai on Saturday, February 22. Held at Bla Bla Dubai, the event features legendary artists like Tony Hadley (headliner), Midge Ure, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Tunde (voice of the Lighthouse Family), The Christians, Katrina, Toyah, Tiffany and Disco Inferno. Tickets start at Dhs395, so dust off your retro gear and get ready for a blast from the past.

REWIND Festival, Bla Bla, The Beach, opposite JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Saturday, February 22, ticket prices from Dhs395 (Dhs345 early bird), over 21s only, Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Treat yourself to the ultimate Wagyu feast



Calling all foodies and meat lovers. This February, step into a world of melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu at KEN by Kamatsuda. With Japan’s finest Awa Wagyu, expertly prepared and paired with seafood flown in from Japan, the omakase menu is a celebration of craftsmanship and flavour. Whether you’re a Wagyu lover or just simply after something new and exciting, this is one spot you won’t want to miss.

KEN by Kamatsuda, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, EDITION HOTEL, M Floor, opening February. Tel: (0)4 570 4316. @kenbykamatsuda

Try a whole new tea ritual

Dubai’s first AVANTCHA Tea Bar is here, and it’s more than just tea. Think rare premium teas, tea-infused pastries, matcha drinks, and tea cocktails – all in a sleek, minimalist space. Oh, and there’s a Tea Aroma Table for a full-on sensory deep dive. Ready to rethink your tea rituals?

AVANTCHA Tea Bar, Kunooz 6th street, Warehouse 19, Al Manara St, Al Quoz 1. Tel: (0)4 338 9114. @avantchatea