Music icons, surprise performances, and A-list getaways…

It’s been another star-studded week, with global icons and celebrities spotted in the UAE for performances, luxury stays, and some well-earned downtime. From beachside relaxation to epic concerts, The UAE is certainly proving to be the perfect place for celebrities to balance work, leisure, and the occasional surprise performance. Here are all the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez touched down in Dubai ahead of her highly anticipated Saadiyat Nights performance on February 20. During her stay, she checked into Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, stepping out in a sleek, business-casual suit that she later shared on Instagram, captioning her post with a nod to being in “business trip.” She was also spotted at Sirene by GAIA, making the most of Dubai’s winter sunshine. And if that wasn’t enough, J.Lo surprised fans with an impromptu appearance at Coca-Cola Arena, taking the stage to celebrate the launch of Burj Azizi.

Lionel Richie

After a brilliant performance at Saadiyat Nights, Lionel Richie kept things relaxed in the UAE. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, showing his appreciation for Abu Dhabi, captioning a carousel of images with “Abu Dhabi, you’re magic” while lounging and enjoying some traditional Emirati coffee.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani also made a stop at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi, where she wowed the crowd with a set that had fans singing along to every word. Her performance was a dream come true for many, with Stefani’s bold, standout outfits matching the energy she brought to the stage.

John Krasinski

John Krasinski was spotted enjoying Dubai, and like many others, he was quick to praise the city’s beauty, calling it simply “beautiful.” Whether for work or pleasure, Krasinski made sure to take in the sights, sharing a few snaps around town just days ago.