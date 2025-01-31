In full flight…

If you’ve been following whatson.ae, you’ll have noticed the UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways is launching new destinations in record time.

What they’ve also been ramping up is a series of exciting partnerships with some of the hottest sporting and entertainment brands on the planet – and now, Etihad Airways has just been announced as the official airline sponsor of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, all set to get underway this weekend at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City.

The world’s best tennis stars are flying in from all corners of the globe to take to the baseline here in the UAE capital, and Etihad’s exciting new partnership will see the aviation superbrand rallying fans with engaging onsite activations, incredible prizes, exclusive giveaways and much more.

That said, Etihad coming on board as the official airline sponsor of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is only the newest feather its cap, with respect to record-busting partnerships. Let’s take a look at some others:

Chennai Super Kings

Last year, the UAE’s national carrier signed a groundbreaking partnership with league cricket’s most successful franchise in the world, Chennai Super Kings, that took off in time for the 2024 Indian Premier League, proving a smash hit with fans and athletes. From airplane-style whistles to a sea of jerseys in stadiums, the Etihad logo was everywhere.

It was announced only earlier this week that Etihad would feature on the front of the superstar team’s official sporting jersey for the upcoming 2025 season…

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

Last summer, the airline unveiled a striking new livery on its 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft, as part of a strategic partnership between Etihad and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, in addition to beautiful Warner Bros. World™ branded merchandise designed for children aged up to 10 years.

Manchester City

In April 2024, to mark the launch of the new A380 flights between Zayed International Airport (AUH) and JFK International, Manchester City stars Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden turned the airline’s hub at Zayed International Airport (AUH) into a makeshift football pitch at a fun shoot that went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@wbworldyasisland)

Serving aces on the court, in the skies, and elsewhere…