The gigs in Abu Dhabi are betting better and better…

Popular band London Grammar are coming to Abu Dhabi and we’re very happy about it. The UK based, indie trio are performing as part of Club Social, the newest festival in the capital. The festival is coming to Etihad Park, Yas Island and has already announced some hugely popular acts.

The acts already confimed are Usher, Snow Patrol, The Kooks, Raye and now London Grammar have been added to the lineup and we’re sure it’s going to be an incredible weekend. The festival will run from Friday, April 18 to Sunday April 20.

London Grammar will be performing with Raye on day three of the festival on April 20, tickets start at Dhs295 for the day and you can buy them here.

There are lots of exciting things to arrive to the capital in the forms of comedy shows and music gigs. Jennifer Lopez is to perform as part of Saadiyat Nights on Feb 20. Pete Davidson was also announced to perform along with lots of other comedians, especially as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season.

OFFLIMITS Festival is also gearing up to be a huge hit with Ed Sheeran and more performing. Find all the upcoming gigs, events and shows in Abu Dhabi here.

Images: Londongrammar.com