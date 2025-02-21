An ode to Dubai Creek…

Dubai truly knows how to spoil us for choice on the foodie front. We have an unending list of restaurants – which would take us 35.6 years to go through – and there are so many more on the way. One spot that needs to make its way onto your list (and into your belly) is Marsa Boulevard.

Marsa Boulevard is Dubai’s newly launched seasonal waterfront destination located on the Dubai Creek.

At the new foodie scene, you will be spoiled for choice with options spanning homegrown brands, innovative food concepts, and local talent showcasing their creativity.

Some of the homegrown concepts that have set up shop on Marsa Boulevard’s waterfront include The Good Life, Comptoir 102, and Chef Nouel Catis. You’ll also find social culinary experiences will be brought by Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Home Bakery, SLAB, BLU, Maison Matcha, The Grove, Mara Lounge, TRIO, Haret Jdoudna and Lost in Tokyo.

It’s not just a foodie haven, but a cultural one too. Amongst the vibrant mix of homegrown food concepts and carefully curated culinary experiences, expect fashion popups, artistry, immersive activations, and even an ever-changing lineup of workshops.

But you don’t have very long to go and try it out. Since it is a seasonal destination, the dynamic space will only remain open this year until mid-May from 4pm. On weekdays, it will remain open until midnight, and on weekends until 1am. It will reopen post-summer when guests can once again enjoy the cool Dubai Creek weather and views.

Do note, if you’re visiting over Ramadan, you can expect menus designed for iftar or suhoor. The hours will change, so stay tuned to social media channels.

Marsa Boulevard, near Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, open daily until mid-May, weekends 4pm to 1am, weekdays until 12am. @marsaboulevard

