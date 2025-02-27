A cooler start to the holy month…

As Ramadan 2025 approaches, an unexpected cold wave has settled over the UAE, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures across the country. Some areas are experiencing lows below 10°C, with strong winds adding to the chill. Forecasters predict these cooler conditions will last into the first week of March this Ramadan 2025. Residents are experiencing one of the coolest starts to the holy month in recent years.

Chilly mornings, breezy evenings

Residents have woken up to crisp mornings and brisk winds, especially in coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Desert regions are feeling an even sharper dip, with temperatures plunging to single digits overnight. While daytime highs remain moderate, the cooler-than-usual weather has encouraged more time outdoors before the warmth of spring returns.

A cooler start to Ramadan

Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on March 1, according to the UAE Astronomy Centre. The current cold spell is set to continue into the early days of fasting, providing a more comfortable climate for those observing the holy month.

Weather and fasting hours during Ramadan

The start of Ramadan 2025 will see fasting hours at around 13 hours, gradually increasing to nearly 14 hours by the end of the month. While cooler weather is expected in the early days, as Ramadan progresses, temperatures are projected to rise gradually, transitioning back to typical spring warmth.

What to expect in the coming weeks

The early days of Ramadan 2025 will be ideal for enjoying outdoor activities before the midday sun gets stronger. By mid-March, temperatures could climb back to seasonal averages of around 28°C, with the possibility of occasional rain. While the cooler weather is a welcome change, residents should prepare for shifting conditions. The early days of Ramadan will be ideal for outdoor gatherings and pre-sunset strolls, but as temperatures climb, it’s best to adjust routines to avoid the midday heat.

