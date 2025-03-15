More fun ideas for dates that don’t suck…

We’ve established that date ‘days’ are actually the better version of date ‘nights’. Fun activities you and your date can do together instead of just sitting mute in a movie theatre or making painful small talk over dinner. Nail the planning game with these ideas and thank us later when you ride off into the sunset.

Make personalised charm keepsakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Charm Bar Dubai | UAE (@thecharmbarofficial)



The Charm Bar is your one-stop-shop for all things charm and cheer related. Here, you can build your own charm bracelets and necklaces, and even create charm accessories for your shoes, bags, keychains and more. Basically, personalise anything and everything. It’s a super fun way to bond, get to know each other in a whimsical way and take away a keepsake to remember the date.

@thecharmbarofficial

Go swinging

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



Swingers Dubai is spread over an impressive 22,000 square feet and two floor. It boasts three crazy golf courses, with different vibes in each. Check out the Hot Air Balloon, the Waterwheel and the Clocktower courses each with fun moving obstacles, and stunning decor and friendly competition. Get together, take a swing, get competitive and end the night with some great food.

@swingers_uae

Learn some woodworking at The Makers Society

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Makers Society Dubai | Learn Woodworking (@dubaimakerssociety)



The Makers Society is a quiet, peaceful environment, stillness and silence in the air as you work away. It’s a great way to bond over the beauty of learning a new skill and enough space for you to get real with each other. This spot offers not just beginners classes, but also courses for you to get the low down on woodworking, so if it becomes your thing, you’ll keep coming back together.

@dubaimakerssociety

Go deep sea diving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeepDiveDubai (@deepdivedubai)

Perhaps a bit intense, but if you and your date are adventure sport lovers, then this is the one for you. Deep Dive Dubai is the world’s deepest diving pool, reaching up to a 60-metre depth and containing 14,000,000 litres of fresh water. You’re provided everything you need from start to finish, from the wetsuit to an expert diving instructor who’ll guide you no matter what level you are on. It’s great for both beginners and professionals, and you and your date can explore the different levels of the sunken underwater city.

@deepdivedubai

Soar away in a hot air balloon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hero Balloon Flights Dubai (@heroballoonsdubai)



If your lot is a bit more fun and experimental, a hot air balloon experience may be très fun. Hero Balloon Flights has a luxurious hot air balloon ride, complete with a scenic ride in the latest Land Rover Defender 130, a mesmerising drone show to begin the day, a breathtaking hot air balloon flight over the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, an in-flight falcon show and a gourmet breakfast inspired by the ancient Greek philosophy of the Four Elements. If you’re extravagant in your gestures like that, this is for you.

@heroballoonsdubai

Be big kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loco Bear Dubai- The Ultimate Entertainment Hub (@goloco.dxb)



You’re never too old for the arcade, especially not for Loco Bear, where the possibilities are endless and the options too many to count. Indoor obstacle courses, bowling alleys, arcade games, virtual reality, ball pits, rock climbing, ziplining – you name it, they have it and it’s like a wonderland you can get lost in for a whole day. Great thing is that it’s all indoor, so matter the weather, the fun is guaranteed.

@goloco.dxb

Go rollerskating at RollDXB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROLL DXB (@rolldxb)

This has to be straight out of a romcom – RollDXB is a sweet vintage dream, with the discotheque music, the massive flashing disco ball and the colourful graffiti everywhere. You can bring your date here, occupy the rink for a rollerskating session and skate away together into the sunset. Doesn’t matter if you’re just starting out or you’re already professional – we can help each other out.

@rolldxb

Put your heads together at an escape room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAME OVER Escape Rooms – Dubai (@game_over_dubai)



Game Over features features 12 escape rooms, 11 meta-escape rooms which use VR headsets plus a board game cafe with more than 50 plus titles for board game fans. The escape rooms have been designed by professional animators and creators of dramatic alternative universes for films. If you and your date are into brain games, riddles and puzzles, this is it for you.

escapegameover.ae

Go tote bag and pouch painting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by afterwork studios (@afterworkstudios.ae)



Take it nice and slow with this fun, artsy activity at afterwork studios – the space holds workshops for tote bag and pouch painting, another keepsake you can. take away with you at the end of the date. They offer all the materials you need, from the bags and the canvas to the paint and even mirrors to paint on. Relax and get to know each other as you paint away.

@afterworksstudios.ae

Go to a cat cafe (if that’s your thing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meowtropolis Cat Café (@meowtropoliscatcafe)

If you and your date are cat people (which everyone should be), then chilling at a cat cafe and getting to know each other surrounded by cats can be a great idea. Meowtropolis Cat Café is located in JLT and and has not only some of the cutest cats you’ll ever see but also an extensive menu of coffee, tea, milkshakes and other specialty beverages. The drill is that you choose a package from the five different kinds with different time windows and beverage options and you’re all set.

@meowtropoliscatcafe

Catch an arthouse flick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinema Akil (@cinemaakil)



We know we said we’re straying away from the boring standard here, but Cinema Akil comes loaded with vintage charm and atypical movies that will create oodles of conversation between you and your date. Each month they have a fantastic line-up of classics and new flicks – choose one, settle in and enjoy. There’s loads to do in Alserkal Avenue post your movie as well. Find March’s full schedule here.

@cinemaakil

Go to a coffee shop rave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Filter – Coffee Club Series (@nofilter.dxb)



Coffee shop raves are the rage, an emerging a trend of essentially sober parties where the cool currency of the night is a cup of artisanal joe. The formula is simple – a visually aesthetic location, a high-octane DJ with a playlist of the most popular house music mix right now under his belt and of course, coffee, and BOOM. Head over for a day of dance, caffeine and a lot of fun – perfect for an unconventional pair. Read all about Dubai’s coffee shop raves here.

Get into pottery

Nothing like a calming pottery session to create some chemistry, especially if you and your date like fun activities or learning new skills. Keepsakes are always sweet to take away from dates and CRN Art Design offers two pottery techniques for two age groups, including the basics of ceramics using different hand-building techniques as well as the wheel.

crnartdesign.com

Explore stunning digital art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

You might also like 6 of Instagram's favourite Dubai desserts you need to try

Arte Museum by the masterminds at digital media design company, d’strict is already renowned around the world. And you can find the magical multi-sensory experience here in Dubai at Dubai Mall. Armed with a fully-charged phone, make your way around 13 immersive spaces ending your journey at the tea bar which also comes with a pretty floral immersive experience.

@artemuseum_dubai

Go on a street food tour of Dubai

We all know the fancy-pants restaurants of Dubai, with the big chandeliers and high ceilings and expensive menus, but the the city has some of the most incredible, local, homegrown and streetside eateries, little cafeterias in nooks and corners that offer real soul food. Follow our street food map of Dubai here and go on a sweet street food hop – involves a nice long car ride and the potential for karak. What’s not to like?