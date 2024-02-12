The wave is coming to Dubai…

Fans of digital art, this one’s for you: There’s an immersive new art museum opening in Dubai, and it’s already renowned around the world. From the masterminds at world-class digital media design company d’strict, Arte Museum will open in Dubai Mall this February.

The digital art museum will open its doors on February 19. Tickets are priced at Dhs109 per person, and the museum will be open daily from 10am to 11pm.

Now you would have most likely heard of d’strict if you’ve visited Korea as they are the company behind the public media art ‘Wave’ at Coex in Seoul. Have a look at the video below…

Here’s what we know about Arte Museum in Dubai

The art experience here in Dubai Mall will be the first in the MENA region, and will open on the second floor of the mall next to Galeries Lafayette.

The opening exhibition, titled ‘Eternal Nature,’ will present 14 media art pieces that interpret ‘nature’s eternal vitality beyond time and space’. The breathtaking landscapes to mesmerizing natural phenomena we will see will be brought to life right in front of our eyes using the latest media technologies, and promise to also leverage light, sound and fragrance.

Check out the video below for a glimpse of what we can expect to see at this exhibition.

Arte Museum launched in 2020 and has since expanded to major cities across the globe, with locations in Seoul, Hong Kong and Las Vegas.

We can’t wait to check this out!

Arte Museum Dubai, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai, opening Feb 19, 2024, 10am to 11pm, tickets priced at Dhs109 per person, @artemuseum_dubai

Images: Supplied by Arte Museum Dubai and d’strict holdings