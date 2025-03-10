If you’re a country music connoisseur, this music festival in Dubai calls…

Summer in Nashville is the music festival for you. This massive country music festival in Dubai is coming in April, for one day only. This your chance, so don’t miss out. Taking place on Sunday, April 19, the festival will take place at Media City Amphitheatre, Media City.

Consider this the ultimate Nashville Party with loads of activations and activities, all country-cowboy-themed. Expect loads of live country acts and tributes, with the best new and undiscovered country acts, as well as incredible tributes of iconic country music legends.

Besides the music, get stuck into loads of other fun, including line dancing, American street food and barbecue, rodeo bull rides, country-themed fancy dress, axe throwing, a tin can alley, and of course free 500 cowboy hats to be given away.

The exclusive pre-sale will be going live on Wednesday, March 12, and you can get your ticket for just Dhs50. General sale tickets will be available on Friday, March 14, and you get a free Budweiser with every ticket you buy.

You can do an early registration to buy the tickets and and receive 50 percent off when the tickets do go live. The exciting line-up will be announced soon, so stay tuned for all the updates.

