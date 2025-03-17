8 lovely things to do in Dubai this week: March 17 to 20

So much to do…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? As we’re a little over halfway through Ramadan, make sure you tick off some of the very many things you can only do over the Holy Month, and other cultural activities. If you want to change things up a bit? Don’t worry, we have some lovely options for that, too…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, March 17

A taste of nostalgia

Indian restaurant, Daftar has opened its doors in Al Fattan Currency House in DIFC. Daftar, meaning office’ in Hindi/Urdu and ‘notebook’ in Arabic, celebrates homegrown flavours, shared meals, and the simple joys of eating together – the simplier times, and it’s all wrapped in a warm yet sophisticated setting. On the menu, expect dishes that pays homage to regional Indian cuisine, reimagined with a contemporary twist, such as vada pav, cajun chicken, tawa prawn, rogan josh and Awadhi biryani. Pair your meal with signature beverages with an Indian twist. Enjoy a business lunch here for just Dhs99 for a two-course meal.

Daftar, Al Fattan Currency House, Mezzanine Floor, Tower 1, DIFC, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)50 666 4158. @daftardubai

The Art of Well Being

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serenity Spa Dubai – The Art of Well Being (@serenityspa.ae)

For those seeking a moment of serenity during the holy month, Serenity – The Art of Well Being offers exclusive Ramadan wellness experiences. Indulge in the Serenity offer, where guests can enjoy a two-for-one treatment on all spa treatments, available Monday to Friday for 60 minutes or longer. Additionally, elevate your spa experience with the Senses of Dubai package, available for Dhs1,000, which includes a luxurious treatment along with a premium retail product to take home.

The Art of Well Being, Fairmont The Palm, Mon to Fri for the duration of Ramadan, Dhs 1,000 per person, Serenity –Art of Well Being, Fairmont The Palm, Mon to Fri forduration of Ramadan, Dhs 1,000 per person, +971 4 4573545 or email serenity.thepalm@fairmont.com @serenityspa.ae

Tuesday, March 18

Enjoy your pass to serenity

Love a day by the pool? Head to Delano Dubai. Its fame grew thanks to its famed pools and private beach, and now the luxe new hotel is offering up a tempting new offer for guests: a new pool and beach day pass. Relax under the shade of billowing umbrellas framing the stunning blue pool, or recline on the delicately sunken furniture in the shallow end of the swimming pool, giving you a blissful combination of the sun and water. From Monday to Thursday, the day pass is Dhs400 with 50 per cent redeemable on food and beverages. The pool is open from 8am to 8pm, and you can even dip your toes in the sand at the beach.

Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Islands, Dubai, pool open from 8am to 8pm, beach 8am to sunset, pool pass from Dhs400. Tel: (0)4 556 6255. delanohotels.com/dubai

Ramadan Wonders

Global Village is transforming into a ‘Home of Ramadan Wonders’ complete with stunning Ramadan-themed decorations. And in keeping with The Year of Community, guests can expect activities that will bring friends and families together. Besides the endless shopping opportunities and live performance, make time to catch the Ramadan cannon besides the main stage. PS. Throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, visitors will be able to access the attraction from 5pm to 1am on weekdays (Sunday to Wednesday) and from 5pm to 2am on weekends (Thursday to Saturday). The timing means visitors can enjoy the park’s international selection of street bites for both iftar and suhour servings. Read more here.

Global Village, Dubailand, Ramadan timings on weekdays (Sun to Wed) 5pm to 1am, and weekends (Thurs to Sat) 5pm to 2am daily through Ramadan. @globalvillageuae

Wednesday, March 19

Spend time with mum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEACOCK ALLEY DIFC (@peacockalley.difc)

This Mother’s Day, head to Peacock Alley at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah with mom and receive a 30 per cent discount. On the tiers, there’s sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and exquisite patisserie creations like tiramisu eclairs, blueberry lemon cake, and strawberry cheesecake tarts. Mum will feel extra special with a complimentary glass of bubbly.

Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, until March 31, 2pm to 6pm. hilton.com

Slurp on ramen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

SLRP Ramen by 3Fils has opened its doors in Dubai Mall. On the menu, you will find all their popular steaming bowls of freshly-made ramen, sizzling kushiyaki skewers, hand-made indomie dishes, and burgers. You can find SLRP Ramen in Dubai Mall’s newest department, The District.

SLRP Ramen, The District – Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily 10am to 12am, @slrp.ramen

Thursday, March 20

Break your fast at a gorgeous tent

The iconic Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm, is one of the top Ramadan tents in Dubai, and this year, it comes with a new garden terrace. Here guests can tuck into flavours of the Arabia alongside international cuisine. For iftar, there’s Jordian lamb mansaf, lamb ouzi, a Westen carving station, and a dessert station plus an Arabic live sweet-making station. For suhoor, there’s an a la carte menu with all the usuals from mezzeh, soup, grilled meats, and much more. Additionally, there’s live entertainment during suhoor with enchanting oud strings and vocal performances. Iftar, which runs from sunset to 8.30pm, is priced at Dhs285 per person on weekdays and Dhs310 on weekends. For suhoor, prices start from Dhs180 per person, with food being served from 10pm to 2.30am. Group packages will be available for both iftar and suhoor, too.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, iftar from sunset to 8.30pm and suhoor 10pm to 2.30am. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm

Last chance: An iconic masterpiece reimagined…

ME by Meliá Dubai is pure art by itself, but walk through its doors to see another iconic masterpiece totally reimagined. The hotel is hosting renowned artist Mano Gonzalez and his artworks in an exhibition titled Live of Monalisa by Mano Gonzalez. Expect a bold reimagination of history’s most iconic masterpiece, The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci. Gonzalez has transformed the Mona Lisa into a symbol of the city’s energy, ambition, and fusion of past and future. The exhibition is open daily from 11am to 10pm until March 19, at Studio 12.

ME Dubai by Meliá, designed by Zaha Hadid, The Opus by Omniyat, Burj Khalifa Blvd, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 525 2500. @meliahtlresorts

Images: Supplied