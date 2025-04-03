Let’s go girls…

Ladies’ nights are the best. Is there anything better than gathering up your girls, sipping your cocktails and all of the catch ups and giggles that make you feel as if there’s nothing better in the world. Ladies’ nights in Dubai are a great chance to save some money when heading out with your besties and there are three new ones to try in the city.

Tuesday: Fashion Ladies Night

The iconic Fashion Ladies Night has made its grand return to The Penthouse Dubai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. A brand-new season has just kicked off this April, bringing back the glitz, glamour, and high fashion of FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s signature Tuesday night affair—every single week. Bring out your highest stilettos and prepare for a night of breathtaking Dubai Marina skyline views, exquisite Japanese bites, and fabulously crafted cocktails at The Penthouse Dubai, while runway-ready looks command the spotlight on the lounge’s catwalk. It’s Dhs250 for a three course menu and three drinks. There’s also an after party too.

The Penthouse Dubai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Every Tuesday, from 8pm, Dhs250, @thepenthousedubai

Wednesday: ¡A Disfrutar, Chicas! Ladies’ Night

Wednesdays at Girl & the Goose are all about celebrating the joys of great food, exceptional drinks, and unforgettable company. Taking place from 7pm to 11pm, ¡A Disfrutar, Chicas, offers the the ultimate Ladies’ Night experience. For Dhs139, ladies can enjoy a main course paired with free-flowing grape, with special pricing on select starters at Dhs43 and desserts at Dhs35. The atmosphere is lively, warm, and designed to make every conversation flow as easily as the grape.

Girl & the Goose, every Wednesday, 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs139, @girl.and.the.goose

Thursday: NOMIKAI NIGHT

Rooted in Japan’s Nomikai tradition, where friends and colleagues gather to eat, drink, and unwind – NOMIKAI NIGHT at TABŪ promises an unforgettable evening for ladies nights in Dubai. Enjoy endless sushi and maki, edamame, one dessert and ladies get two drinks complimentary for Dhs149 per person.

Tabu Dubai, Downtown, every Thursday, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 per person, +971 4 512 5555 @tabudubai