It’s always showtime in the capital…

Looking to hit up the biggest and best festivals, shows, concerts, and more coming to Abu Dhabi this year? Bookmark this piece and start circling your calendars.

Here are 17 events happening in Abu Dhabi in 2025.

April Les Misérables Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular is on its way to the Etihad Arena this April, and will build on the success of Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, which ran for over 200 performances at London’s West End. The adaptation is going to be even grander, bringing to town an all-new design crafted for larger venues and an immersive experience that amplifies the emotional and visual power of the show. Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 10 to 20, 2025, from Dhs130. etihadarena.ae

Club Social Abu Dhabi

Club Social Abu Dhabi is the place to be, when you want to take a stroll down memory lane. Scheduled for April 18 to 20 at Yas Island’s Etihad Park, you’ll be able to enjoy some of the finest hits from Usher, Snow Patrol, and The Kooks, among other performers. This celebration of feel-good music is sure to transport you back in time, blending pop, rock, and indie hits.

Club Social, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 18 to 20, tickets available January 2025 from Dhs295. clubsocial.ae

OFFLIMITS

OFFLIMITS 2025 is turning up the heat. Joining Ed Sheeran on April 26 at Etihad Park are the Kaiser Chiefs, bringing indie rock anthems like Ruby and I Predict a Riot to Abu Dhabi. With their electrifying energy and timeless hits, the Leeds-born band is set to light up the stage alongside Sheeran’s epic two-hour set. More artists will be announced soon, but what we know is, you’re going to want to pull an all-nighter to enjoy this festival.

OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 26, 2025, from Dhs495. platinumlist.net

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah returns to the Etihad Arena this April, ready to bust out the laugh track yet again as part of the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. The comedian, writer, producer, and actor is an established favourite in the UAE. We can’t wait for his sharp, observational comedy and straight-laced delivery.

April 26, Dhs250, etihadarena.ae

May

Kevin Hart

Former Chief Island Officer, Kevin Hart makes his return to Yas Island on May 2, bringing his comedic genius and unique style of stand-up to the Etihad Arena once again. The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian is also a much-loved actor, and is one of the biggest names in Hollywood thanks to his starring roles in films including Central Intelligence, Jumanji and The Secret Life of Pets. He’s just as famous for his equation with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on social media.

Tickets start from Dhs295 and are available via etihadarena.ae

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Also in town a part of the Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, this comedian is huge with fans of stand-up. From iconic venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden and Sydney’s Opera House, Gabriel Iglesias will land at the Etihad Arena on May 3. Having amassed nearly a billion views on YouTube and 25 million social media followers, his hilarious style of stand up has seen him perform sold-out shows worldwide.

Tickets are priced from Dhs295 and available via etihadarena.ae

Michael McIntyre

After a headline show in Dubai in January 2025, British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to the UAE on May 10 with a gig at Etihad Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians.

Tickets are priced from Dhs295 and available via etihadarena.ae

Jo Koy

Another firm favourite on the UAE comedy scene, Jo Koy comes to Yas Island as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season on May 29. Bringing his ‘Just Being Koy Tour’ to the city next year, you can expect hilarious anecdotes and his fun observational style of comedy that take audiences from his humble beginnings in a Vegas coffee house to selling out arenas worldwide.

Tickets are priced from Dhs180 and available via etihadarena.ae

Gad Elmaleh

Moroccan-Canadian comedian and actor Gad Elmaleh is regarded as one of the funniest comedians in France, and we’re looking forward to seeing is one-man show in Abu Dhabi. Beloved for his unique humour and storytelling, expect a night full of LOLs on May 30.

Tickets start from Dhs195 and are available via etihadarena.ae

Guns N’ Roses

Legendary rock supergroup Guns N’ Roses are all set to make a rip-roaring return to the UAE capital on May 27, for what’s about to be yet another epic night at the Etihad Arena following their memorable performance in the summer of 2023. The four-decade strong rock powerhouses will bring fans to their feet with yet another arena-shaking show that is sure to include super hits such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle and more, as they embark on a summer tour of the Middle East and Europe.

Guns N’ Roses, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Hans Zimmer Live

Veteran German composer and Hollywood soundtrack stalwart Hans Zimmer will be bringing his musical mastery to the UAE capital for the very first time, when he arrives in Abu Dhabi for what is certain to be a stellar performance at the Etihad Arena on May 31, 2025. The living legend, accompanied by a skilled orchestra has become a premier brand in scoring some of the biggest box-office busters in cinema history, including Interstellar, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, and Gladiator. You can also look forward to a special touch at his Abu Dhabi performance, as Zimmer will celebrate the capital city’s role in the Dune movie series.

Hans Zimmer Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 31. etihadarena.ae

June

Mamma Mia!

Set to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, Mamma Mia! is an enchanting tale of family and friendship and it’s coming to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this June. Taking place from June 11 to 22, Mamma Mia! is a show you don’t want to miss, and comes to the UAE capital after globetrotting for nearly 25 years, seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions. It’s so popular, it has even been translated into 16 different languages.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 11 to 22, from Dhs125. Tel: (600) 511 115. platinumlist.net

Dave Chappelle

Whether you can’t wait to laugh out loud to Dave’s humour again, or that you wish you’d attended last year, there’s good news for you either way, because the comedy legend is heading back to the UAE capital’s Etihad Arena for another side-splitting performance on June 27.

Dave Chappelle Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 27, April 15, 8am Live Nation and ticketmaster presale, April 16 8am, general sales. livenation.me. ticketmaster.ae

July

Bill Burr

Dubbed America’s favourite rant man, comedian Bill Burr will perform at the Etihad Arena on July 12 and promises a night of non-stop belly laughs when he lands in the UAE capital. Well known on the entertainment circuit, Bill Burr is a comedian, actor and podcaster known for his philosophical, self-depreciating humour. His comedic style is best described as brilliantly observational, quick-witted and low-key.

Tickets start from Dhs275 and are available via etihadarena.ae

Jennifer Lopez

J Lo is back in the capital this summer, after her superstar performance at Saadiyat Nights back in February. Jenny from the Block returns by popular demand and will take to the stage on Tuesday, July 29, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Jennifer Lopez Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, July 29. etihadarena.ae

December

Katy Perry

The Firework star will be performing in Abu Dhabi this December, as part of the Abu Dhabi GP’s Yasalam After Race Concert Series. She was the first name announced for the 2025 race weekend, with more to follow. Stay tuned to whatson.ae to find out which other artists will be joining her.

abudhabigp.com

Rod Stewart

Fresh off his 33rd studio album Swing Fever, Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed to play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on December 17 this year. One of the best-selling artists in history, the eight-decade strong legend will bring his timeless hits including Maggie May, The First Cut is the Deepest, Forever Young, and many others to town.

Rod Stewart Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 17, pre-sale April 17 at 8am, general sales on April 18 at noon. livenation.me

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive, Unsplash, Getty