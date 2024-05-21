The celeb-loved Italian restaurant will debut next year…

Renowned New York Italian restaurant Carbone is set to open in Dubai. One of NYC’s most star-studded restaurant will debut at a suitably glittering address, Atlantis The Royal, in the first quarter of 2025.

The legendary restaurant is known and loved for its New York-style Italian cuisine, served up in a glamorous, high-octane setting.

In its decade of operation, Carbone has become a staple on the downtown Manhattan dining scene, and has since expanded with a second restaurant in New York City, plus venues in Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Miami, Dallas, Doha and Riyadh. When it opens in Dubai early next year, Carbone will take the space previously occupied by Resonance by Heston, on Atlantis The Royal’s ground floor.

On the culinary front, the restaurant will serve its famed signature dishes with an elevated twist including caesar salad, linguini vongole, chicken scarpariello, veal parmesan, and the spicy rigatoni.

In true Atlantis The Royal style, dishes will be served by tuxedo-clad service captains in a 1950s New York-inspired dining room decked out with velvety jewel-tone nooks, damask-upholstered walls accented with Venetian glass mirrors, a curated collection of fine artwork, and a buzzing outdoor terrace.

Atlantis The Royal, which opened its doors in February 2023, is already home to a number of wow-worthy restaurants including Michelin Star-awarded Dinner By Heston; Jaleo by Jose Andres; La Mar by Gastón Acurio; Milos; Ling Ling; Nobu by the Beach; and Cloud 22. Carbone will no doubt make another star-studded addition.

Carbone, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening Q1 2025. @carbonedxb

Images: Social