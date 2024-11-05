It’s slated to bring its signature innovative Chinese cuisine to the city in the summer of 2025…

The original Tattu restaurant was a smash hit success when it brought modern Chinese fine dining to Manchester in 2015. And ten years later, following successful openings in Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham and London, the restaurant is set to open in Dubai in 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tattu Restaurant (@tatturestaurant)

Confirmed via an article on restaurantonline.co.uk, Tattu will arrive in Dubai in the summer of 2025. Although we don’t have confirmation of where it will go, industry sources suggest it will form part of the culinary offering at Ciel Tower, set to be the world’s tallest hotel when it opens next year.

The opening of Tattu Dubai will mark the first international expansion of the brand, which is now part of Permanently Unique hospitality group. Alongside Tattu, the group – founded by brothers Adam and Drew Jones – operate two more restaurants in Manchester: a Greek-Mediterranean restaurant, Fenix; and Louis, an Italian-American restaurant that serves as a nostalgic ode to 1950s New York. Whether they also bring these concepts to Dubai is as of yet unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tattu Restaurant (@tatturestaurant)

Tattu made a name for itself as a leader in Manchester’s F&B scene, creating one of the city’s most visually striking and Instagrammable restaurants. As the brand has grown, it’s become synonymous with sultry, photo-friendly decor, dim lighting, and it’s signature cherry blossom trees. All of which we can expect to find at the Dubai venue when it opens next year.

On the foodie front, an equally photogenic menu of dainty dim sum, grilled meats and prettily plated raw dishes takes centre stage, with the restaurant known and loved for its modern Chinese-fusion dishes. Must-tries include crispy duck pancakes and Shanghai black cod. We can’t wait…

Images: @tatturestaurant