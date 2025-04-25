No monkeying around here…

There’s a stunning new restaurant just opened in Dubai, in the heart of Jumeirah 3, and it’s gearing up to be a celeb hotspot and to be honest, we can see why. Donning a huge giant ape statue at the front of the venue, you surely can’t miss it while driving past. The food is a fushion between Japanese and Italian, so whether you’re craving some sushi, or a big hearty dish of pasta, there’s something for everyone.

In addition, there’s a cool Shisha lounge with lots of options and a stylish environment for guests to relax and socialise.

Meek Mill even visited the restaurant recently, take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by APE (@ape)

There are lots of new things to do in Dubai such as new ladies’ nights, new restaurants and new things to do.

See you there?