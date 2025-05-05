These are great deals…

Live Nation has just announced Concert Week and for show lovers it’s an unbelieveable way to get some great offers for shows in Dubai. For one week only from Monday, May 12 to Sunday, May 18, get tickets to all shows for just Dhs99.

Whether you prefer to visit Dubai or Abu Dhabi, you’ll get the chance to experience massive live music acts like Kygo, Enrique Iglesias, Guns N’ Roses, Limp Bizkit, David Gray, Rod Stewart and more. Or if you prefer a chuckle, grab tickets for Jim Jefferies, Gad Elmaleh, Bill Burr, all for just 99 dirhams.

Limited tickets will be available per show – once they’re gone, they’re gone so move fast. Tickets will be on sale from 12 May at 12pm and it’s maximum two tickets per person. Take a look at the details here.

Set your reminders.

How to purchase the tickets:

Select your chosen show Click “Buy Now” to be redirected to Ticketmaster Look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion” Add your ticket(s) to cart and proceed to checkout

The UAE is thriving for events this year, with Dubai Comedy Festival, along with lots of shows in Abu Dhabi.