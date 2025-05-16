The announcement was made during the US President’s visit this week…

In addition to a series of fruitful agreements signed between the UAE and US during President Donald Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi this week – including an order for 28 Boeing Dreamliner and twin-engine 777X jets by national carrier Etihad Airways – it was announced that both countries would partner to build a massive AI complex in Abu Dhabi.

According to verified reports, the new technology hub will be powered by 5-gigawatts and shall serve as a massive data centre, resulting in Abu Dhabi playing host to the largest data centre deployment outside of the US – spanning over 25 square kilometres.

Let that sink in.

While the US has long enjoyed its status as the tech centre of the world, this new initiative in partnership with one of the, if not the fastest developing countries in the world, the UAE, will bolster that might.

It’s no secret that Abu Dhabi and the UAE are well on their way towards becoming a regional and global AI and technological force, and this partnership is a clear example of how the nation plans to get there. Abu Dhabi is also working to become the world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital services – in the next two years – as outlined in the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027 on the Department of Government Enablement’s official page. Initiatives such as the introduction, evolution and AI-powered advancement of the TAMM digital app have contributed greatly.

The sky’s the limit for the UAE capital, and recent announcements such as Disney Abu Dhabi are a testament to the city’s hyperdevelopment that’s underway during these exciting times.