CBSE Results 2025 have been released: which gender scored higher?
After lots of nervous waiting from students across the UAE, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the 2025 Class 12 board exams on Tuesday, May 13.
The results were revealed and a total of 88.39 per cent of students passed the board exams. 0.41 per cent more students passed since last year. However the girls have come out on top with 91 per cent of them passing the exams, outshining the boys by over 5.94 per cent points as 85.12 per cent of boys passed the exams.
The result of Class 10 board exams will also be announced soon so we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for those. Each year there is no definite date for release of results so students must wait patiently until the awards are announced.
Students can check their results on the official CBSE websites.
To access CBSE Results 2025, examinees will need to log in using their roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth. According to reports there are over 80 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE.
