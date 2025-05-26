The viral Dubai chocolate is calling…

If you thought the FIX craze had faded, you thought wrong, because the viral Dubai chocolate is now selling exclusively at the airport, and the people are all here for it. Social media reports are telling us that this cute and colourful whimsical pop-up is located across from Cartier and is impossible to miss.

That’s right – FIX Chocolate is hosting an exclusive pop-up in DXB Terminal 3 after capturing the hearts and and bank accounts of travellers scouring Duty Free. The wrapped up there this April, but the heartbreak was too loud, and now they’re back.

While they have a whole host of delicious flavours, a limited number are available at the airport – Can’t Get Knafeh Of It, both the milk and dark versions, Pick Up A Pretzel, also the milk and dark versions, and Mind Your Own Buiscoff, the luxurious biscoff flavour. And while one may fear being faced with sold out signs, they’re restocking constantly so you won’t miss out.

After taking social media, Dubai and then the whole world by storm, the insanely indulgent bars are still in high demand. It’s no surprise the viral chocolate is near impossible to get your hands on and everyone has jumped on the bandwagon – even the royals. Earlier last year, we saw the FIX Chocolate x Fazza collaboration, a uniquely crafted, specially created Halawat Dubai flavour.

Besides this iconic flavour, some of our personal favourites are Can’t Get Knafeh of it, Pick Up A Pretzel and Butter To Be Safe Than Salty, all decadent bombs of flavour and sugary goodness that will send you to Nirvana. There are loads more, but these are the best Pick up a bar or two on your way out of the country for a sweet holiday – and some serious flexing rights.

