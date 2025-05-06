UAE weather today: Clouds in play…

Step outside today and you might just notice it – the heat’s dialled down (just a notch). Across the UAE, cloudy skies are softening the usual glare, and while it’s still plenty warm, there’s a subtle shift in the air. Temperatures are hovering in the mid-30s for most areas, with a touch more cloud cover giving us a breather from the full-on summer sun. Here’s what you can expect from the UAE weather today.

Cloud watch

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are starting the day under mostly cloudy skies, and those clouds are expected to stick around through the afternoon. Rain isn’t really on the radar, but a light sprinkle could show up inland. In Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, the clouds are gathering a little heavier.

Temperature check

Dubai’s sitting at around 36°C, with Abu Dhabi close behind at 34°C – pretty typical for May, but that extra cloud cover is making it feel just a shade milder. Across the other emirates, it’s much the same story: warm, humid, but a touch less intense than peak summer days.

Winds & waves

Light to moderate winds are drifting through, which could stir up a little dust in open areas. The Arabian Gulf waters are relatively calm today.

What to expect

It’s still summer, but today’s version comes with a side of clouds and slightly softer heat. a good day for an early outdoor coffee or sunset stroll.