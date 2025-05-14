Shakespeare, but with a hilarious twist…

For most of you, just thinking of William Shakespeare may bring back haunting memories of you back in school trying to memorise his most popular sonnet for an exam. While your English teacher’s (possibly extreme) lesson plan may have put you off Shakespeare’s literary works of art, there is no denying that he is one of the greatest writers in the English language.

To help make you fall back in love with his works, consider checking out this performance titled The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare – the Abridged Version. But it’s not what you think it’s going to be, nor will it take up an entire day.

This play has been performed in Dubai before, and it is back by popular demand for a limited time only. It will take place at the Zabeel Theatre – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

So what can you expect?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West End Worldwide (@westendworldwide)

Expect to witness all of Shakespeare’s plays (37 of them) with hilarious and comedic twists, guaranteed to have you laughing non-stop. The entire drama will unfold right before your very eyes in just 97 minutes – yes, really!

And it’s not the type of verses or sonnets you would have seen in your textbooks back in school. This play delivers Shakespeare’s work with a hilarious twist. Think, Othello as a rap song, Titus Andronicus reimagined as a cooking show, and The Histories transformed into an American football game. As for Hamlet – his most popular and most puzzling play, you will see it performed in just half a minute – backwards.

Tickets to see this hilarious performance are available here for a starting price of Dhs200. Keep your little ones under the age of 10 at home though. Show dates are from May 21 to 24, 2025.

The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare, Zabeel Theatre – Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, May 21 to 24. @artforalluae

Images: @westendworldwide