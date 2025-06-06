Art-laden holidays await at these picturesque properties

We travel for so many different reasons. Some people travel to fuel their love of food, seeking out food cities that offer mind-blowing culinary adventures. Some travel for people, nourishing their soul by sharing stories and culture with people they’ve never met before. Some travel for the luxury, some travel for the beauty of this world and then we have some who travel for art. If you’re an art enthusiast, these art hotels need to be on your travel list this summer.

The Silo, Cape Town

Watching over the iconic V&A Waterfront in one of South Africa’s three capitals, The Silo is a masterpiece of art and design, both from the inside and out. With stunning views stretching from Table Mountain to the Table Bay harbour, this is where you need to go to discover Africa’s largest collection of contemporary African art. The accommodation sits above the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA), and is a pinnacle of luxury spanning six floors. From the outside, the pillowed glass windows make the hotel impossible to miss and difficult to ignore.

El Fenn, Marrakech

42 rooms and jaw-dropping visuals, that is El Fenn for you. This boutique property on the cusp on medina and souk brings to life all the 19th-century glory of the building, in the wrought iron, the carved wood, the graphic prints, the marble fountains – a mix of the old and the new with a healthy smattering of avant garde artwork and some mid-century modern works in colours of the land. The property has the romance of the creative, with a library, five inner courtyards and cosy alcoves inviting you to escape. This may just be Marrakech’s most stylish hotel.

The Ned, Doha

Spotlighting Middle Eastern female creatives, The Ned in Doha is housed inside Qatar’s former Ministry of Interior. Inside, art enthusiasts can find themselves in the presence and power of over 350 artworks by over 100 Middle Eastern artists, most of them women. The collection is sprinkled across the hotel and is permanent. The collection has been curated by Wadha Al-Aqeedi and Elina Sairanen, the co-founders of Mathqaf Arab Museum of Modern Art. On the outside, the architecture will take you back to the brutalist design of the 1970s. Art, inside and out.

The Dolder Grand, Zurich

The Dolder Grand’s art collection is an impressive list of names the likes of Salvador Dali, Keith Haring, Takashi Murakami, Joan Miro, and Sylvester Stallone (niche). The beauty of this collection is the variety, more than 100 works from over 90 artists spanning decades and movements. Stay-wise, the views are beautiful, pristine, snowy Alps and a crystalline Lake Zurich await guests. The property itself has undergone expansions that brings together the influence of different eras. The art collection also has a digital guide that will take you deeper into the art history.

Bushman Cafe, Abidjan

The most eclectic of this list, this little establishment is championing art, culture and chocolate from the Ivory Coast. Bushman Cafe houses a guesthouse of just 8 rooms, a restaurant, a cafe and a multi-use space. This is a hotspot for not just creatives in the Ivory Coast, but also from around the world, and is home to an exquisite collection of treasures like art, antiques, sculptures, designer lamps and some of the country’s finest chocolate; Africa supplies about 70%of the world’s cocoa beans – you can see why this matters.

Chao, Beijing

Championing arts is what Chao is all about. Located in the heart of the Chinese capital’s entertainment district of Sanlitun, this hotel features a massive 30,000-square-foot art center, on-site, no less, and puts up a fantastic avant-garde cultural program all year long. Think sensory exhibits, talks and so much more. The state-of-the-art print shop is one of China’s few high-end printmaking studios – a nod to the hotelier’s background in art printmaking – with workshops on etching, silkscreen, woodcutting, and more. It continues to produce limited edition prints and guests are welcomed for a private tour.

