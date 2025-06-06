Your guide to making the most of June weekends in Abu Dhabi

Another weekend, another curated list for our lovely capital crowd. With summer in full swing, it’s all about cool escapes and indoor adventures — from buzzy coffee festivals and must-see musicals to fresh new menus worth booking a table for. Here’s what to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, June 13

Indulge in a coffee festival

Head over to Crystal Lounge for the Seasonal Sip Collection – a series of coffee-based beverages inspired by the summer season. Sample creamy vanilla cold brews, antioxidant-rich matcha infusions and delicate lattes with pistachio and rose.

Offer: A la carte coffee-based beverages

Timings: Daily, Monday to Friday, 8am to 12am, Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 12am

Location: Crystal Lounge, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Contact: (0) 2 694 4444

@stregisabudhabi

Catch an iconic musical

Mamma Mia is here and we can’t keep calm. Dazzling audiences on the Etihad Arena stage, Yas Island, the musical is a celebration of ABBA’s timeless melodies – loved by everyone from Gen Z to our lovely grandparents, who all know their inescapably infectious pop anthems. Read more here.

Offer: Tickets start at Dhs200

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Contact: (600) 51 1115

Saturday, June 14

Try a new menu

La Cava at Rosewood Abu Dhabi is debuting a brand new menu – dishes like chuleton de rubia gallega and La Cava steak tartare to name a few. You can enjoy this menu with La Cava’s collection of over 1,000 exceptional wine labels, Abu Dhabi’s largest, and a rare cigar selection.

Offer: New a la carte menu

Timings: Tuesday to Sunday, 5pm to 1am

Location: La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Contact: (0) 2 813 5520

@rosewoodabudhabi

Discover stunning art for less

Louvre Abu Dhabi is welcoming visitors for less this summer season. UAE residents can avail a 30% discount on tickets for the summer season when booking online. Valid until September 30. One ticket gives you access to the museum galleries, exhibitions, outdoor plazas underneath the dome, museum café, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and boutique. Book your spot here.

Offer: Residents get 30 per cent off

Timings: Until September 30

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

Contact: (600) 565566

@louvreabudhabi

Sunday, June 15

Sample the brand new FIX Chocolate flavour

The viral Dubai chocolate has a brand new flavour, and it’s giving summer in every way possible. Called Time To Mango, it’s a mix of mango and passionfruit with a surprise pop of candy, and it’s all enclosed in white chocolate. Available exclusively on Deliveroo starting June 16 for Dhs72.25. Limited drops daily at 2pm and 5pm in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Offer: Dhs72.25 per bar

Timings: Daily, 2pm and 5pm

Location: Order on Deliveroo

Contact: @fixdesertchocolatier

Spot the Milky Way

UAE residents are in for a treat this summer, as for the next five months, the Milky Way galaxy will be visible in the night sky. Also known as the Galactic River, the galaxy’s main arm and core will be visible late at night, with the clearest and highest period for viewing being the months of July and August. As such, the galaxy is visible from May through October, and offers a stunning celestial sight which is as beautiful as it is rare. Find out more here.

Images: Getty/Supplied