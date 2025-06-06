Destination: inspiration…

Summer is just getting started, but if you’re still unsure of where to go, make plans around some of the world’s most exciting new hotel openings for summer 2025. From sun-drenched spots on the Aegean to a hotly anticipated safari lodge, these 6 hotels are the rooms to book this season.

OKU Bodrum, Turkey

Bringing OKU’s rustic-luxe aesthetic from Ibiza and Kos to the Turkish Riviera this summer is OKU Bodrum. Open from mid-July, this sophisticated adults-only hideaway is a boutique retreat of 58 rooms and suites overlooking the shimmering Aegean sea. The suites with private pools promise elevated exclusivity, with walk-in wardrobes, freestanding tubs and stretching views across the cove. Gourmands can enjoy sundowners on a bar on the jetty, elevated Japanese dishes at open-air Teyo restaurant, and graze on Mediterranean sharing plates by the pool. The spa promises curated wellness rituals, a yoga shala atop the cliffs and cabanas for alfresco treatments.

Rates: From Dhs1,815 per night

okuhotels.com/oku-bodrum

SIRO Boka Place, Montenegro

Dubai-born SIRO Hotels has expanded to Europe with the opening of SIRO Boka Place. Bringing its unique approach to fitness and recovery to the shores of the Adriatic, the hotel is all about active living. While the Dubai hotel is an urban inner-city escape, the Porto Montenegro iteration is a haven of nature and adventure, with an extensive offering of ‘destination fitness’ activities that make the most of the local landscape. Think hiking, sailing, mountain biking and exhilarating watersports. Back on property, a locally inspired restaurant and rooftop bar are all about balance, where guests can refuel on nourishing dishes in social settings.

Rates: From Dhs1,350 per night

sirohotels.com

The Ritz-Carlton Masai Mara, Kenya

Luxurious Ritz-Carlton will debut its first luxury safari camp in mid-August, bringing the brand’s legendary service and refined style to the heart of Kenya’s Masai Mara. A secluded camp of 20 spacious tented suites, it promises front row seats to the Great Migration (June to October) from its enviable perch on the banks of the Sand River. But beyond the migration season, it’s a prime spot for seeing the Big Five up close. Sustainably designed, materials have been sourced from local artisans, and partnerships with local guides and storytellers support the local community and culture while providing an immersive and authentic experience for guests.

Rates: From Dhs22,677 per night

marriott.com

Tella Thera, Crete, Greece

A new eco-retreat with a rustic-luxe feel, Tella Thera will welcome guests from July 14 to explore the untamed beauty of Crete’s Bay of Kissamos. Built into a hill encased by olive trees, the nature-inspired rooms and suites all come with earthy tones, private terraces and sweeping Aegean vistas. Designed as a haven of wellness, the spa will be a standout experience, going far beyond the traditional to offer rejuvenating soaks in a magnesium pool, relaxing stretches with guided yoga sessions at the outdoor pavilion, and mood-balancing chromotherapy showers. Guests can enjoy the usual spoils of a seaside resort – Mediterranean dining, dips in the pool, but also engage in workshops and activities that connect with the locale: think bread baking, cooking classes and making ceramics.

Rates: From Dhs1,775 per night

tellathera.com

Orient Express La Minerva, Rome, Italy

Having been a timeless icon of luxury rail travel for over 140 years, new life is being breathed into Orient Express with the debut of Orient Express La Minerva, the brand’s first hotel. The property is anchored in as much history as you’d expect from the first Orient Express hotel, having transformed a 17th-century palazzo in Rome’s Piazza della Minerva into a refined and revived luxury stay. Immaculate attention to detail has been paid by artist-architect Hugo Toro, and the resulting property features rich and retro patterns, striking sculptures, and Art Deco touches. Dubai dwellers will likely recognise rooftop restaurant Gigi Rigolatto – a partnership with Paris Society and Rikas Hospitality; and the soon-to-open Mimi Kakushi, bringing opulent Japanese flavour to the hotel later this year.

Rates: From Dhs5,335 per night

laminerva.orient-express.com

Villa Miraé, Cap D’Antibes, France

Impérial Garoupe is reborn as Villa Miraé Cap d’Antibes, part of the renowned Relais & Chateaux portfolio. A boutique salmon pink oasis in the heart of the sublime Cap d’Antibes in the South of France, it oozes retro glamour with modern effervescence. Inspired by sea, sun and verdant gardens, the 35 rooms and suites are glorious havens to base yourself at for a sojourn to the Côte d’Azur this summer. Elsewhere, Michelin-pedigree gastronomy comes from the mind of star chef Mauro Colagreco, behind two signature dining experiences; and relaxation awaits at the sun-drenched pool and solarium, which both lull guests into a serene stillness.

Rates: From Dhs3,000

villamirae-capantibes.com

Images: Supplied