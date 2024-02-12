The futuristic hotel and lifestyle destination will also offer memberships for the fitness and recovery facilities to Dubai residents…

Dubai’s first-of-its-kind fitness and recovery hotel is now open. Get ready to bring your A-game to SIRO One Za’abeel, housed inside the One Za’abeel development along with the newly opened One&Only One Za’abeel.

What sets this hotel apart is its futuristic, bespoke approach to fitness and recovery. Everything at SIRO has been curated by experts in their field, and all of the facilities and offerings have been designed around five pillars: fitness, nutrition, sleep, recovery and mindfulness.

Fitness

The star of the show at SIRO is the state-of-the-art fitness facilities, which go far beyond the standard hotel gym with 2,000 square metres spread across two floors dedicated to fitness. There’s four studios: HIIT classes offered in the Experience Box studio, where you’ll find skill mills, benches and aqua bags; Spin will take place in the Cycle Studio, which comes with performance data displays to track your progress, and more holistic classes will be provided in the yoga and pilates studios, the latter of which is designed for just three guests in any one workout.

Then there’s the open gym area, a state-of-the-art Fitness Lab that features purpose-built zones for strength and conditioning, cardio, and free weights, all with stunning city vistas.

It’s all been curated with consultation from SIRO brand ambassadors including boxing ace Ramla Ali and the AC Milan football team, so you know both the facilities and workouts offer a new level of intensity to unlock a new level of ability.

Nutrition

While the hotel doesn’t have its own collection of restaurants (it shares all-day dining restaurant, Aelia, with sister hotel One&Only, as well as all of the Michelin-pedigree restaurants at The Link), the hotel has its own in-house team of nutritionists who can curate culinary programmes for guests checking-in and looking to achieve a certain goal. The SIRO room service menu is also stocked with an array of healthy and nutritious dishes for guests to enjoy in their rooms. Even the mini-bars are stocked with healthy snacks and a bespoke collection of teas.

Sleep

Guests can check-in to one of 132 rooms, which range from the entry level SIRO Plus rooms right up to the dozen fitness and recovery suites, the latter of which are fitted with treadmills and boxing bags. All rooms have been engineered for rest, and come with thermoregulating mattresses, which contour to your body shape, to help you get a good night’s sleep, and there’s a pillow menu of 11 different options. Each room comes with a yoga mat and resistance bands, and if you prefer to work-out in privacy, you can use the in-room projector to go through the motions with one of a dozen virtual classes.

Recovery and mindfulness

As part of the Fitness Lab, SIRO is also home to a 1,000 square metre Recovery Lab, and no matter what stage of your fitness journey you’re at, it offers treatments and therapies to help you be your best.

Burj facing treatment rooms, plunge pools and cryotherapy chambers all form part of the Recovery Lab offering, and guests can curate a string of treatments in one to optimise results.

The holistic therapies include common athlete therapies like cupping, physiotherapy and stretching, but also more unique treatments like percussion therapy and skin HIIT. IV infusions, cryotherapy and compression technology are also part of the state-of-the-art hotel programming.

Rates

A one-night stay in the hotel starts from Dhs900. If you’re a Dubai resident looking to become a member of the Fitness Lab, silver memberships for access but no classes start from Dhs785 for one month and Dhs7,095 for the year, while the gold membership that comes with unlimited classes is priced at Dhs1,045 for a month or Dhs9,460 for an annual pass.

