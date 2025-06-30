The capital’s population climb continues and here’s what the numbers say

Abu Dhabi’s population has officially crossed the four million mark for the first time, with the emirate recording a 7.5% increase in 2024 alone. According to the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, as shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office, the population hit 4,135,985 by the end of last year, reflecting a decade of rapid growth fueled by investment, expansion, and a sharp rise in professional opportunities.

A growing workforce

Driving much of that growth is a significant jump in employment. The emirate’s workforce increased by 9.1% in 2024, reaching 2.76 million people. New roles across AI, technology, financial services and advanced manufacturing are drawing global talent, and the numbers show it. Most of Abu Dhabi’s residents fall between 25 and 44 – a group widely considered the most active professionally, with a median age of 33.

New spaces for new faces

To meet the growing demand for housing, the city has been busy building. In just one year, the number of residential buildings jumped from 199,320 to 211,185, while commercial buildings grew from 50,080 to 54,640. There are now nearly 784,000 residential units across Abu Dhabi, and counting.

What it means

Beyond the numbers, this growth reflects Abu Dhabi’s strategic focus on becoming a top destination for skilled professionals. The emirate continues to invest in liveability, job creation, and innovation, and it’s paying off. And this isn’t just an Abu Dhabi story – Dubai isn’t far behind either, its population hit 3.96 million this week, edging closer to the four million mark after climbing from 3.75 million around the same time last year. All signs point to the UAE‘s biggest cities entering a new chapter of scale, energy and growth.