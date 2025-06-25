This is what quantum technology used by the RTA could mean for us

The bid for easier mobility in Dubai continues, and the latest development announced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in this space is the potential exploration of quantum technology in the use of traffic planning. The RTA has revealed that it is actively looking at using quantum solutions to combat the perennial challenges of Dubai roads -traffic prediction, autonomous vehicle guidance and public transport optimisation.

Essentially, these solutions will be tested across three core domains – quantum communication, quantum computing, and quantum cybersecurity – and will work towards making key sectors such as transportation, smart infrastructure and mobility systems more efficient. These solutions will enable intelligent systems to perform better, reinforce digital security and make data protection more airtight.

All of these innovations and the RTA’s outlook into the future was discussed during a workshop organised in collaboration with Cisco, the global leader in networking technologies and cybersecurity, titled Quantum Communication and Its Applications in Smart Infrastructure.

The workshop featured expert speakers in the field of quantum communication and was attended by representatives from various technical and engineering departments within RTA, as well as participants from external entities.

What are these technologies?

One of the most key technologies being considered for use across the RTA’s sectors is quantum communication, a next-generation data transmission system that relies on light particles (photons). This advanced technology guarantees information confidentiality and can detect any unauthorised access or suspicious activity, great for protection of information.

Quantum computing is another technology under exploration and will integrate a new generation of computers with capabilities in processing vast amounts of data and analysing complex scenarios at high speed. For the RTA, this could mean analysing transport and traffic flow patterns, predicting congestion, directing autonomous vehicles, and optimising route planning and scheduling for public transport systems.

Quantum cybersecurity employs advanced algorithms to protect against emerging and future cyber threats for airtight security. These can be used to secure digital platforms, safeguard smart infrastructure and internal networks, and prevent unauthorised access and potential cyberattacks.

What you need to know about these changes

The future is now, and the research, exploration and implementation of these technologies will only make our mobile lives easier, more efficient, more safe and hassle free. Expect to see Dubai’s vision for being one of the smartest cities in the world come alive in no time.

Images: Unsplash/Supplied