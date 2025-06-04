Driving around this Eid? Here’s how much you’ll be charged at Salik gates (and when you can cruise for free)…

Planning a road trip or just zipping across town for your Eid Al Adha feast? Don’t get caught off guard! Salik tolls in Dubai will still be doing its thing over the long Eid Al Adha weekend… but with a few tweaks.

Let’s break it down so you’re not left guessing.

Are Salik gates free in Dubai during Eid Al Adha?

This Eid Al Adha, the Salik toll dynamic pricing system is still in effect. That means the amount you pay depends on what time you hit the road.

Here’s what your Salik tag will be up to during June 5 to June 8:

Peak hours (6am–10am and 4pm–8pm): Dhs6

Everyone’s on the move – expect the usual Dhs6 charge.

Off-peak hours (10am to 4pm and 8pm to 1am): Dhs4

A bit quieter on the roads and a bit lighter on your wallet.

Late night (1am to 6am): Free!

Night owls, rejoice as the tolls take a nap while you cruise.

PS. If you are wondering about parking in Dubai, the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) officially announced changes to parking and public transportation (including the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, and other transportation systems) during Eid Al Adha 2025. You can read all about it here.

Looking out for things to do in Dubai this Eid Al Adha, here are our top suggestions.

Heading to Sharjah this Eid Al Adha weekend?

Free parking in Sharjah this Eid weekend? Yes… but, there’s a catch…

Whether you’re visiting family, grabbing a bite, or just enjoying a drive — here’s some good news: you can enjoy free parking across the city from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8… but this exception doesn’t cover the seven-day paid parking zones marked with blue signs. Meaning they’re active all weekend. So save yourself the fine and pay up.

Have a great Eid, everyone.

Images: RTA