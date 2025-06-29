Let us inspire your trips this season…

Destination: Dubai, UAE

Having just moved to Dubai, I’ll be spending the summer settling in and getting to know the city better. I’m looking forward to discovering its hidden gems – and its air-conditioned ones, too. I will be making quick trips to visit family in Doha and Bahrain. – Liam Joyce, Editor

Destination: Ireland

I’m heading back home to Ireland this summer and I’m excited for endless green fields, and realistically, a lot of rain. It’s time to catch up with family, drink some Barry’s Tea and put on about 17 more layers of clothing. I can’t wait. – Madie Murphy, Deputy Editor

Destination: Taipei, Taiwan

This summer, I’m heading off on a family trip to Taipei. I can’t wait to explore the bustling night markets like Shilin Night Market and enjoy delicious local flavours like beef noodle soup and authentic bubble tea. I want to tick off the cultural highlights and the best bits of the local area too, so we plan to visit Taipei 101 and do day trips to places like Jiufen Old Street, Beitou for hot springs, Yangmingshan Flower Clock, Shifen Sky Lantern and the Golden Waterfall. – Sheila Deocareza, Art Director

Destination: Baku, Azerbaijan

This year I am packing my bags and jetting to Baku, Azerbaijan in September. I can’t wait to tick another Formula 1 race off my bucket list. But between the zooms out on the circuit, you will find me roaming Baku Old City, gazing at the iconic Flame Towers, scoping out the museums and enjoying a lunch at the Four Seasons Hotel Baku (yes, it’s already booked in). Find me kitted out in a Ferrari top and a Red Bull cap. – Aarti Saundalkar, Arts and Culture Features Editor

Destination: Manali, India

This summer, I’m exchanging Dubai’s heat for the slow tranquility of the mountains with a trip to Manali. This Indian hill station in the Himalayas has those picture-perfect, postcard-worthy views, with ivory, snow-capped mountains, rolling greenery, flowing streams and quaint cottages. Escape, disconnect and rejuvenate – that’s my plan. – Manaal Fatimah, Reporter

Destination: Brazil

Whenever I imagine the perfect trip, my mind goes somewhere far, quiet, and off the usual tourist trail – like Brazil. I’ve been before to Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Curitiba, but I’d love to go back and explore its slower, quieter side: islands like Fernando de Noronha, Ilha Grande, and Boipeba. Places with no crowds, no cars – just lush tropical greenery, crystal-clear water, soft white sand, and that wild, untouched beauty that runs through Brazil’s spirit. – Lana Du, Reporter

Destination: Cape Town, South Africa

Back to the motherland we go! It’s time for a long-overdue family reunion filled with hugs, happy tears, and all the good vibes in South Africa. My fiancé and I are touching down to celebrate two big milestones: my brother-in-law’s “I do” moment and my official debut as Auntie Sammi. Let the memory-making begin! – Sammi Barnard, Junior Reporter

Images: Unsplash