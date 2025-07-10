Welcome to your guide to making the most of this weekend in Dubai

Another weekend, another curated list for our lovely Dubai folk. July weekends are shaping up to quiet, relaxed and easy breasy, with less traffic on the roads, the temperatures down and a calm descending over the madness in Dubai. This weekend, it’s all about keeping up with the tennis, wholesome Korean food and new menus. Here’s what to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, July 11

Sample some Korean street food at CupBop’s new store

Already a massive hit with 160 stores worldwide, this fast, fiery and flavour-packed street food concept has finally landed in Dubai, at Ibn Battuta Mall. Cupbop’s menu is simple, with signature rice bowls, chicken wings, sandos and more you don’t want to miss.

Location: CupBop, Ibn Battuta Mall

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday, 10am to 12am

Contact: (0) 50 298 6933

@cupbopuae

Keep up with Wimbledon at The Coterie

This tennis season, The Coterie is serving what has become the symbol of the tournament’s refinement, elegance and British summer charm. Sample fresh strawberries with a generous helping of cream, paired with a Pimm’s Cup cocktail plus you can watch the match live while you snack.

Location: The Coterie, across various locations

Times: Until July 13

Cost: Dhs60 per person

Contact: @the.coterie.group

Do a sip and paint night at SOHUM Wellness

Nourish your soul with a guided painting session while enjoying a refreshing mocktail or smoothie of your choice in the serenity of SOHUM Wellness. The experience includes all painting materials and a personal canvas to take home, making it a perfect evening of artistry flow, vibrant colours and a soulful connection.

Location: SOHUM Wellness Sanctuary, Al Quoz

Times: 7pm

Cost: Dhs150, minimum F&B spend of Dhs100

Contact: (0) 4 397 0271

@sohumwellness.ae

Check out an art exhibit at Firetti Contemporary

I PUT MY BRAIN ON PAUSE! by Ihab Ahmad showcases a bold shift in the artist’s career – for the first time, Ihab introduces smiling faces into his paintings inspired by the people and moments in life. There is also a series of totem-like wooden sculptures that gives life to Ahmad’s cast of surreal characters.

Location: Firetti Contemporary, Warehouse 29

Times: Daily, 11am to 7pm

Contact: (0) 55 228 6475

@firetti.contemporary

Saturday, July 12

Indulge in an Italian lunch at Signor Sassi

Signor Sassi’s new weekend lunch experience, Gioia, is designed to bring people together over exquisite Italian cuisine. Tuck into a 3-course set menu priced at Dhs185 per person, with dishes that showcase the best of traditional Italian cuisine.

Location: Signor Sassi, St. Regis Gardens The Palm

Times: Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs185 per person

Contact: (0) 4 278 4848

@signorsassidubai

Catch a classic at Cinema Akil

Summer of Classics is back at Cinema Akil, and this is your chance to catch titles like Batman Begins, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Rebel Without a Cause, Dead Poets Society and more on the big screen again. Discover the rest of the line-up here.

Location: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue

Times: Check the full schedule here

Cost: Dhs56.70

Contact: (0) 56 995 1225

@cinemaakil

Do a night swim at Bohemia Beach Club

Head over to Bohemia Beach Club for a twilight swim, the perfect nighttime, Dubai weekend activity in this weather. The venue’s glass-lined pool glows under the moonlight while you swim with cocktails and breezy beats.

Location: Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Times: 7pm

Cost: Dhs200

Contact: (0) 4 455 9989

@bohemiabyfive

Sunday, July 13

Have a Caribbean Sunday Roast at Miss Lily’s

For the first time ever, Miss Lily’s is opening doors to kids and families with a Caribbean-style-Sunday roast. Tuck into a jerk lamb leg or herb-roasted chicken, with all the sides. Think Yorkshire pudding, fried plantain, rice and peas, baked mac and cheese, roasted potatoes, and roasted carrots and parsnips.

Location: Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel

Times: Sundays, 2pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs160 for the lamb, Dhs130 for the chicken

Contact: (0) 4 356 2900

@misslillysdxb

Have a paw-some Sunday at UBK

UBK is turning it’s pet-friendly space into a vibrant community event for all your furry friends and pet parents, complete with local pop-ups, complimentary grooming services, live entertainment, and exclusive dining offers. There will also be a live quiz with prizes and a gift for every furry friend.

Location: UBK, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Times: Sunday, July 13 to 27, 2pm to 5pm

Cost: Free entry

Contact: (0) 4 438 0064

@ubkdubai

Try a new menu at Gaia

Fly away to a Mediterranean summer without ever leaving Dubai with Gaia’s new seasonal menu, inspired by the lightness and vibrancy of sun-soaked days and coastal living. Sample dishes like marinated peppers, grilled chicken and artichoke and zucchini pasta, along with a stunning cocktail collection.

Location: Gaia, DIFC

Times: 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm

Cost: A la carte

Contact: (0) 4 241 4242

@gaia__dxb

