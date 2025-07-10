10 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend: July 11 to 13
Welcome to your guide to making the most of this weekend in Dubai
Another weekend, another curated list for our lovely Dubai folk. July weekends are shaping up to quiet, relaxed and easy breasy, with less traffic on the roads, the temperatures down and a calm descending over the madness in Dubai. This weekend, it’s all about keeping up with the tennis, wholesome Korean food and new menus. Here’s what to do in Dubai this weekend.
Friday, July 11
Sample some Korean street food at CupBop’s new store
Already a massive hit with 160 stores worldwide, this fast, fiery and flavour-packed street food concept has finally landed in Dubai, at Ibn Battuta Mall. Cupbop’s menu is simple, with signature rice bowls, chicken wings, sandos and more you don’t want to miss.
Location: CupBop, Ibn Battuta Mall
Times: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday, 10am to 12am
Contact: (0) 50 298 6933
Keep up with Wimbledon at The Coterie
This tennis season, The Coterie is serving what has become the symbol of the tournament’s refinement, elegance and British summer charm. Sample fresh strawberries with a generous helping of cream, paired with a Pimm’s Cup cocktail plus you can watch the match live while you snack.
Location: The Coterie, across various locations
Times: Until July 13
Cost: Dhs60 per person
Contact: @the.coterie.group
Do a sip and paint night at SOHUM Wellness
Nourish your soul with a guided painting session while enjoying a refreshing mocktail or smoothie of your choice in the serenity of SOHUM Wellness. The experience includes all painting materials and a personal canvas to take home, making it a perfect evening of artistry flow, vibrant colours and a soulful connection.
Location: SOHUM Wellness Sanctuary, Al Quoz
Times: 7pm
Cost: Dhs150, minimum F&B spend of Dhs100
Contact: (0) 4 397 0271
Check out an art exhibit at Firetti Contemporary
I PUT MY BRAIN ON PAUSE! by Ihab Ahmad showcases a bold shift in the artist’s career – for the first time, Ihab introduces smiling faces into his paintings inspired by the people and moments in life. There is also a series of totem-like wooden sculptures that gives life to Ahmad’s cast of surreal characters.
Location: Firetti Contemporary, Warehouse 29
Times: Daily, 11am to 7pm
Contact: (0) 55 228 6475
Saturday, July 12
Indulge in an Italian lunch at Signor Sassi
Signor Sassi’s new weekend lunch experience, Gioia, is designed to bring people together over exquisite Italian cuisine. Tuck into a 3-course set menu priced at Dhs185 per person, with dishes that showcase the best of traditional Italian cuisine.
Location: Signor Sassi, St. Regis Gardens The Palm
Times: Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs185 per person
Contact: (0) 4 278 4848
Catch a classic at Cinema Akil
Summer of Classics is back at Cinema Akil, and this is your chance to catch titles like Batman Begins, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Rebel Without a Cause, Dead Poets Society and more on the big screen again. Discover the rest of the line-up here.
Location: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue
Times: Check the full schedule here
Cost: Dhs56.70
Contact: (0) 56 995 1225
Do a night swim at Bohemia Beach Club
Head over to Bohemia Beach Club for a twilight swim, the perfect nighttime, Dubai weekend activity in this weather. The venue’s glass-lined pool glows under the moonlight while you swim with cocktails and breezy beats.
Location: Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Times: 7pm
Cost: Dhs200
Contact: (0) 4 455 9989
Sunday, July 13
Have a Caribbean Sunday Roast at Miss Lily’s
For the first time ever, Miss Lily’s is opening doors to kids and families with a Caribbean-style-Sunday roast. Tuck into a jerk lamb leg or herb-roasted chicken, with all the sides. Think Yorkshire pudding, fried plantain, rice and peas, baked mac and cheese, roasted potatoes, and roasted carrots and parsnips.
Location: Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel
Times: Sundays, 2pm to 6pm
Cost: Dhs160 for the lamb, Dhs130 for the chicken
Contact: (0) 4 356 2900
Have a paw-some Sunday at UBK
UBK is turning it’s pet-friendly space into a vibrant community event for all your furry friends and pet parents, complete with local pop-ups, complimentary grooming services, live entertainment, and exclusive dining offers. There will also be a live quiz with prizes and a gift for every furry friend.
Location: UBK, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Times: Sunday, July 13 to 27, 2pm to 5pm
Cost: Free entry
Contact: (0) 4 438 0064
Try a new menu at Gaia
Fly away to a Mediterranean summer without ever leaving Dubai with Gaia’s new seasonal menu, inspired by the lightness and vibrancy of sun-soaked days and coastal living. Sample dishes like marinated peppers, grilled chicken and artichoke and zucchini pasta, along with a stunning cocktail collection.
Location: Gaia, DIFC
Times: 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 11.30pm
Cost: A la carte
Contact: (0) 4 241 4242
Images: Supplied/Socials