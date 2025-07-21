Sample specialty Balkan pies very soon

Members of the Dubai foodie community will know – multi-award-winning 21grams is the city’s sweetheart, occupying a breakfast shaped hole in everyone’s heart. The kind of simple, unassuming eatery that you can go to for a sweet daytime date, maybe a lunch, or even dinner, the homegrown Balkan bistro serves up soulfood and the slow life.

It’s a small space, sitting atop a somewhat obscure mall in the residential neighbourhood of Umm Suqeim. It’s muted, minimalistic, where one can pop down to get some work done, catch up with a friend or go on a spontaneous date. The no frills attached atmosphere feels more homely and with a fairly compact menu, you’re set for fuss free dining. If you haven’t tried Balkan food before, this is a great way to get acquainted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 21grams | urban balkan bistro (@21grams.dubai)



A regular on the Michelin guide and MENA’s 50 Best lists, 21grams is a bit of a legend, a bit of an icon and somehow still gracefully subtle, a public haunt of the chefs and restauranteurs of Dubai who feed us regular folk.

The all-day breakfast is a delightful affair, with freshly baked pastries served up alongside hearty traditional Balkan fare, such as komplet eggs and Balkan benedict. All dishes and pastries are hand-made from family recipes and served with kindness and generosity by the Balkan-native team, led by founder and creative force Stasha Toncev.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 21grams | urban balkan bistro (@21grams.dubai)



After many years of feeding hungry patrons at this location, the brand is now venturing into new territory, as the city readies to welcome Piehaus. Under works in Alserkal Avenue, the pie shop and cafe will be all about specialty Balkan pies and coffee.

Along with Piehaus, the brand is also opening doors to another concept, also in Alserkal Avenue – Etar, a catering and design space, offering conceptual catering, food couture, tablescaping and design. Not much else is known about these spots besides these details – we’re on the lookout for more when they come, so watch this space.

@piehaus.dubai, @etar.dubai, @21grams.dubai

Images: Socials