Find a foodie spot for every mood at Dar Wasl Mall

Located in a vibrant part of Jumeirah, Dar Wasl Mall has fast become a hotspot for great food, great concepts and homegrown offerings. Championing the very best of local and some international favourites, this is one place to explore if you’re a certified foodie.

REIF Japanese Kushiyaki

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reif Kushiyaki | Unconventional Japanese Cuisine (@reifkushiyaki)



Founded by homegrown star Chef Reif Othman, Reif Kushiyaki is an unconventional Japanese restaurant, devoted to the many different parts of the chicken – neck to tail. An edgy and affordable alternative to kushiyaki experiences, the restaurant also has a special daily menu and an exclusive chef’s table menu. Proudly local and rooted, the spot has several branches, located in Dar Wasl Mall and Dubai Hills.

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0) 4 255 5142

@reifkushiyaki

A Normal Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Normal Day (@anormalday.ae)



Unassuming at first glance, this spot serves no nonsense. Just plain good food. It’s meant to feel cosy, peaceful, like a home, where you can savour daytime delights, sip a cup of freshly-brewed coffee, indulge in some thoughtful conversation. A lot of the food is good breakfast fare and comfort classics. A new brand of restaurants taking over in Dubai, straying away from the frilly grandeur of things and keeping it simple but meaningful.

Times: Daily, 9am to 10pm

Contact: (0) 4 886 8380

@anormalday.ae

Kishmish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishmish (@kishmishdubai)



Serving up soulful Afghan food, Chef Iman Nazemi tells the story of her childhood through every dish plated at Kishmish. The concept brings the very best of Afghani comfort classics and all-time favourites, and a space that feels like home, decked out with all that represents the land – pillars decked out in Afghan carpets, custom furniture in tribal patterns and traditional Afghan clothing framed on walls.

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0) 4 349 6665

@kishmishdubai

Berenjak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berenjak UAE (@berenjak.uae)



Persian food, done right – that is Berenjak for you. A grand space that envelopes you with the warmth of a Persian home, here you’ll find not just the classics, but also inventive takes on Persian cuisine, packed with flavour, feel and filling ingredients that offer a hearty dining experience. Persian carpets, crystal chandeliers, colourful portraits and grand drapes – you eat not just with your mouth, but with all your senses. Now open across Dubai and Sharjah.

Times: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 5pm, 6pm to 11.30pm, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 12.30am, Sunday, 12pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (0) 4 295 3644

@berenjak.uae

Creme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crème UAE (@cremelondonuae)



All the way from Soho, this famous bakery and dessert shop’s Dubai outpost is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with the giant ooey gooey cookies, freshly churned soft-serve ice cream, and indulgent milkshakes. Crème puts a French twist on classic American sweet treats. In other words: all the butter. The bakery specialises in three things: cookies, soft-serve ice cream, and coffee. The best part? Everything is made fresh, daily.

Times: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 11pm, Friday to Sunday, 9am to 12am

Contact: (0) 4 352 9708

@cremelondonuae

FLAVE by Chef Wali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLAVE (@flavedxb)



If you’re looking for a solid burger, this is the place to go – FLAVE by Chef Wali is a contemporary burger bistro, serving delicious, indulgent handhelds and hand-crafted sides. A cosy, homely spot, here it’s all about good food and good company, and there’s a sandwich on the menu to tickle everyone’s fancy. This is the epitome of comfort food, also serving a solid steak, wings and rich desserts.

Times: Daily, 10am to 3am

Contact: (0) 52 738 2486

@flavedxb

Mamafri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMAFRI ™️💮 مـامـافراي (@lovemamafri)



This South East Asian restaurant serves the whole spectrum, from noodles to fried rice and burgers to buns, Korean wings and sandos. The vibe is very much of quick, easy, delicious street food, and a wholesome homely flavour that is fuss free and won’t break the bank. To make things even better, they even have a breakfast menu, with breakfast sandos, breakfast mains, breakfast buns and pancakes and desserts.

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 11pm, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 12am

Contact: (0) 4 262 7259

@lovemamafri

She Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShE by SHaikha Eissa (@she_burger)



Homegrown and proud – She Burger was founded by Shaikha Eissa At Lutfi, from a humble home kitchen to becoming an Instagram rage and now a full outlet in a prime location like Jumeirah. Now with branches all across the country, the joint serves up not just incredible burgers, but also sides, noodles, amazing drinks and even desserts. Plus, they do some of the coolest collaboration dishes in town.

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 11am to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 333 3258

@she_burger

Stay Bakery and Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐘 (@stay.dxb)



For all your beautifully designed, Instagrammable cafe needs – Stay Bakery and Cafe offers beautiful, romantic interiors draped in shades of white and cream, and a menu featuring pastries to coffee to desserts and a full fledged, breakfast, lunch and appetizer menu. This is the kind of spot you bring your girlfriends to for girly cafe dates – a whole institution in itself. Kick back, relax and enjoy.

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 8am to 1am

Contact: (0) 58 859 6395

@stay.dxb

Doughbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doughbai (@doughbai.me)



Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Doughbai are the sourdough experts on the strip. This Lebanese bakery and bistro is a family-run affair, and offers all measures of traditional Lebanese baked goods ranging from manoushe to tartines, cakes, cookies and a stellar drinks menu of iced teas, mojitos, coffees, matcha and more.

Times: Daily, 8am to 11pm

Contact: (0) 54 704 9902

@doughbai.me

Moon Slice Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moon Slice (@moonslicepizza)



The art of artisan pizza has been mastered by Emirati restauranteur Mahmood AlKamis and Chef Reif Othman. Moon Slice’s menu will have all pizza lovers singing their praises. Moon Slice does things a little bit differently, but it’s delicious nontheless. The truffle pizza, with pecorino truffle paste, truffle foam, mozzarella and freshly grated truffle is truly iconic. For those wanting something smaller, try their squid ink arancini.

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 344 4547

@mmonslicepizza

Sarj Art Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarj Restaurant & Cafe (@sarjartcafe)



Calling all horse lovers to this equestrian-themed cafe. This spot serves up authentic Italian flavours in an equestriam-themed setting. Enjoy their truffle mushroom manakish, or warm Medjool sticky pudding, with a piping hot coffee or refreshing drink. Expect delicious food and abstract art at this unique outlet.

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 8am to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 333 3407

@sarjartcafe

Images: Supplied/Socials