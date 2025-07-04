One dish for every day of the week

Friends and foodies – we’re back with a new list of dishes you need to try in Dubai. Old, new, classic and iconic, these dishes in Dubai will satisfy all your cravings this week. From creamy, dreamy starters to raw plates, flavour-packed seafood and inventive spins of age-old classics – this is your week in Dubai, in food.

The starter: Chorizo and walnut labneh

Sample a homemade black angus chorizo cooked in spanish olive oil, served with walnut labneh, garnished with pinenuts, Aleppo pepper and Syrian zattar at Apollo, a modern, all-day bistro serving up contemporary, inventive flare and that kind of cool, casual vibe that’s all the rage in Dubai right now.

Location: Apollo, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs59

Contact: (0) 4 576 2301

@apollothepalm

The raw: Yellowtail taradito at Kumo

Bright, light and tangy with a yuzu truffle sauce – this is a seafood highlight at Kumo, Dubai’s newest retro Japanese rage. Kumo presents as an authentic Kyoto famiresu or family restaurant, attempting to emulate the soul of the classic family restaurants back in Kyoto, the small ones serving up food hot and quick.

Location: Kumo, Jumeirah

Times: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm, Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs49

Contact: (600) 555551

@kumo.uae

The main: Grilled octopus with harissa romanesco at Elaia

This grilled octopus with a harisssa romanesco sauce, paired with grilled baby potatoes and topped with EVO Oil at Elaia is a seafood lover’s dream. Packed with flavour, and fresh like the space – a brand new Mediterranean eatery at Pier 7. The concept is inspired by steki, a Greek term for a second home or stomping ground.

Location: Elaia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am

Cost: Dhs115

Contact: (0) 4 576 2389

@elaiadubai

The dessert: Horchata tres leches at Girl & the Goose – Restaurante Centroamericano

One of Latin America’s most beloved desserts, one of the oldest recipes of this dish is said to be found at Nicaragua, the homeland of Chef Gabi. Soaked in Honduran horchata rice milk, topped with light, citrus lemon curd and torched Italian meringue. Served with homemade mango ice cream, pistachios, pumpkin seeds and hibiscus.

Location: Girl & the Goose – Restaurante Centroamericano, Anantara Downtown

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs53

Contact: (0) 4 575 3760

@girl.and.the.goose

