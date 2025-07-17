Welcome to your summer road safety class

Sweltering summers are no novelty in the UAE. Perhaps because the highest temperatures keep reaching new highs (*sweats nervously* global warming and stuff, you know) and in times like this, not only are we under stress, so are our vehicles.

Exposure to heat while the engines are running and working hard to provide us with air conditioning can damage the engine. Here are some tips to keep your car health in optimal condition this summer.

Keep up with the health of your car with regular checks

Make sure to keep an eye out on the working of the car on a regular basis to catch any problems early on. Inspections are a really great way to keep checking up on the complete framework of the car.

There is an increased risk of accidents during the summer, due to extreme rises in temperatures across the UAE. Some of the most common accidents during the summer are due to tyres bursting, and cars setting on fire, which can all lead to fatal outcomes.

The Dubai Police is offering free inspections as part of RTA’s Summer Without Accidents campaign with a free ten-point safety check. Drivers can take their car to any Autopro inside ENOC petrol stations, and have their car battery health, tyre pressure and condition, lights and belts condition checked.

Protect the battery

The battery is essentially the heart of your car – it keeps the entire system running, and in hot climates like in the UAE, the intense heat can evaporate battery fluids, causing battery failure and leaving you stuck. Protect the battery from extreme heat and make sure you check it regularly for unusual wear and tear.

Park in the shade and use windshield covers

Parking your car in a shaded spot not only keeps you cool, but can keep your car cool and prolong its life. Extreme heat could heat up the interior of your car, like the steering wheel and leather seats, making it difficult to drive. Having window shades in your car is a good idea in case you are unable to park your car in the shade. These shades will block out UV heat, keep the interior of your car from getting hot, and protect it from any other damaging effects of the sun.

Check on your tyres

You can easily check your tyre pressure at any petrol station, with assistance from the staff if required. Keeping a check on your tyres is important because some of the most common accidents during the summer occur due to tyres bursting. This is incredibly dangerous during driving and can prove to be fatal. Most passenger cars have a recommended tyre pressure between 30 and 35 PSI (pounds per square inch). When in doubt reference your car owner’s manual to learn the specifics on what your tire pressure range should be.

Maintain engine oil and radiator coolant levels

The main purpose of engine oil is to lubricate all the working part of the engine, reducing the constant friction while the engine is working, and thereby reducing the long-term wear and tear of engine parts as well. In sweltering heat, radiator coolant keeps your engine from overheating by raising the boiling point of the fluid.

While both of these fluids are absolutely essential for car health, keep in mind how extreme our external temperatures are – this can cause them to overheat, which is dangerous for both your car health and for yourself. Keep a close check on them.

Other fluids to keep a check on:

Transmission fluid

Brake Fluid

Power Steering Fluid

Windshield Washer Fluid

Manage your air-conditioning system

Air-conditioning systems are absolute lifesavers in the summer time. Without them, we wouldn’t even be able to use our vehicles in this season, but they also do work overtime to make sure we remain sweat free, and so it’s important to make sure that this vital system is in top condition as summer picks up. Inspections are an absolute must – a healthy air-conditioner will keep the interiors of your car and all the other systems in it cool and safe from damage.

Keep the paint job intact

Many drivers don’t see this one coming, but even the best paint jobs can be damaged by the sun. The UV rays that beat down on your vehicle will eventually fade the paint, which leads us back to our earlier point of parking in the shade, or at least buy a cover for your car. Similarly, waxing and washing your car regularly can help create a layer of protection so your paint job never loses its lustre.

@rta_dubai

Images: Getty