Get ready for iconic hits and feel-good vibes under the stars

Get ready Dubai, Irish pop legend Ronan Keating is set to light up the stage at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for one unforgettable night this November, presented by none other than iconic Irish pub McGettigan’s.

On Friday, November 21, 2025, fans will have the rare chance to catch the chart-topping superstar live in action, performing the hits that defined a generation. From his Boyzone beginnings to his solo stardom, Keating’s catalogue includes fan favourites like “Life Is A Rollercoaster”, “When You Say Nothing At All”, “If Tomorrow Never Comes”, and “Iris” — anthems guaranteed to have the crowd singing along all night.

With over 25 million records sold worldwide, 10 Top 10 singles, and 3 UK number ones, Keating’s smooth vocals and heartfelt performances continue to resonate across the globe. This one-night-only concert promises a high-energy mix of nostalgia, feel-good vibes, and timeless ballads, perfect for a date night, a night out with friends, or simply treating yourself to a night under the stars.

Make a weekend out of it and head to Ska legends MADNESS in same venue the following night. It’s also due to be a fun night of energy and vibes.

Set in the heart of the city, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre is renowned for hosting Dubai’s most iconic open-air concerts and events such as The Script, and of course the renowned What’s On Dubai Awards. With McGettigan’s managing the bars for this event, expect excellent service, a wide variety of food trucks, and an electric atmosphere that McGettigan’s events are famous for.

Ticket Summary:

General Admission – From Dhs199 to Dhs399

The Deck (Premium) – From Dhs499 to Dhs2,799

(Includes raised viewing, drink tokens, and group table options)

Over 21s Only

Tickets available at mcgettigans.com/ronan or platinumlist.net