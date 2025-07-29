Where to eat, where to stay and what to expect as Jennifer Lopez brings her blockbuster tour to Etihad Arena

Get ready, Abu Dhabi, the queen of sparkle, sass and all-out showstoppers is about to take the stage. Jennifer Lopez brings her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour to Etihad Arena tonight, and whether you’re there for the dance-floor anthems, the high-octane choreography or that viral skirt toss, you’re in for a night of pure spectacle.

From bedazzled bodysuits to beats that shake the arena, this is no ordinary concert – it’s a full-scale JLo production, and it’s going to be loud, glamorous and unforgettable. To help you plan the perfect night, we’ve rounded up everything from where to fuel up pre-show to the best spots to crash post-concert.

Because while she may be “Jenny from the Block,” tonight she’s running the whole capital.

Last week in Warsaw, she reminded the world why she’s still that girl. Mid-performance, while thanking her fans, the gold glittery skirt she was wearing snapped off. One second it was there, the next it was on the floor. Creating a viral moment, she picked it up and threw it into the crowd like a party favour. One fan went home with couture, the rest went wild.

This week the “love don’t cost a thing” singer is bringing that same energy to Etihad Arena for the only Middle East stop on her Up All Night: Live in 2025 world tour.

But Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the UAE. She performed in Dubai in 2012 and again in 2014. Earlier this year she headlined Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi, with an open-air show that left fans screaming for more. This time, she’s taking it indoors with a full-scale arena production.

Doors open at 6pm, and if you’re driving, plan ahead. The smart move is to make a full night of it. If you are heading home straight after the show, do yourself a favour and pack a snack, make a playlist, and accept the fact that you might be in traffic longer than JLO was on stage. But hey, if the post-show magic holds, the cars around you might get loud and hoot in harmony to Jenny from the Block.

Where to eat before the show

Whether you’re lining your stomach for a night of dancing or just want to kick off your evening in style, these Yas hotspots are all a short stroll from Etihad Arena.

NURI Grill and Bar

A chic, modern Korean BBQ spot at Yas Bay Waterfront. Known for its authentic dishes, including aged meats and fresh kimchi, NURI offers a stylish atmosphere perfect for a pre-show meal.

Location: Nuri Grill and Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Times: Daily, 12pm to 11pm

Contact: 054 211 5151

Café del Mar Abu Dhabi

This Mediterranean-inspired beach club offers stunning sea views, a relaxed ambiance, and a menu featuring delicious dishes and cocktails. It’s an ideal spot for sunset dining before heading to the concert.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina

Times: 10am to 11pm (Sunday to Wednesday) and 10am to 2am (Thursday to Saturday)

Contact: +971 50 402 2283

Barbossa

Located at Yas Bay Waterfront, Barbossa brings a fresh take on Mexican cuisine. The waterfront location adds to its appeal, making it a great choice for a casual pre-concert meal.

Location: Barbossa, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 3am

Contact: (0)50 185 8068

Paradiso

A stylish Italian bistro known for its modern Mediterranean cuisine, Paradiso offers dishes like snails, roast poussin, fritto misto, pizza, and pasta. The terrace overlooking the water provides a pleasant setting for dining.

Location: Paradiso, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Times: Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0)50 437 2869

Hunter & Barrel

An Australian-inspired steakhouse located at Yas Bay, Hunter & Barrel offers a fresh take on traditional dining with a menu featuring meat, poultry, and seafood roasted over a coal grill.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront

Contact: +971 2 886 8299

Where to Stay After the Show:

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

A family-friendly resort located near Yas Marina and Yas Marina Circuit, offering free WiFi, valet parking, and a beach club on-site. Guests praise the hotel’s cleanliness and outstanding service.

Contact: +971 2 208 6888

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Known for its bold interiors and race track views, this stylish hotel offers modern accommodations and is located near major attractions like Yas Marina Circuit.

Contact:+971 2 205 5555

Yas Island Rotana

A comfortable and convenient hotel offering spacious rooms and a great breakfast buffet. It’s family-friendly and well-located for accessing Yas Island attractions.

Contact: +971 2 656 4000

Radisson Blu Yas Island

Offering laidback luxury with all the essentials, including a pool for relaxation after the show. It’s a solid choice for those seeking comfort and convenience.

Contact: +971 2 656 2000 or WhatsApp: +971 56 622 9452

Crowne Plaza Yas Island

A solid all-rounder with great service and easy access to all the post-show action. It’s a reliable option for concertgoers looking for a comfortable stay.

Contact: +971 2 656 3000