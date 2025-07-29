Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on this distinguished honour

President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has issued a federal decree promoting His Highness Sheikh Hamdan to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is also the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, was made Lieutenant General today, 29 July. His promotion further solidifies his growing role in the UAE’s leadership and national defense strategy.

The decree reflects continued trust in Sheikh Hamdan’s leadership across both civic and military domains, as the UAE strengthens its security, development, and global presence.

The appointment will come as no shock to those who have kept a close eye on the young royals career. In July of 2024, Sheikh Hamdan was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE. He was also appointed as Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates on 14 July 2024, succeeding his father, Dubai Ruler, His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who held this designation since the formation of the UAE in 1971.

Dubai Mallathon launched

While Sheikh Hamdan continues to make his mark in leadership roles, the royal has not neglected his other passions. Known to encourage healthier lifestyles for Dubai’s residents, he recently launched a mallathon. With the current heat in Dubai reaching 40C and above, motivation for fitness can sometimes be a challenge and stepping outside can feel like a workout in itself when the hot air hits your skin and the humidity follows right after like a bullet train.

However, the Dubai leader is encouraging health and wellness and recently announced the launch of ‘Dubai Mallathon’.

The community based initiative is aimed at promoting public health and encouraging people to engage in physical activity during the summer.

Dedicated walking and running tracks have been introduced in seven of Dubai’s malls including Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall, Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif.

The malls have been transformed into fitness hubs before they open for business for the day. You can use the fitness tracks from 7am to 10am every day in August with 10k runs, 5k runs, 2.5k runs and any pace walks.

Image: Archive