Rediscover this adults-only haven in a new look

The Stay

An icon of Dubai hospitality of more than two decades, the One&Only Royal Mirage is the kind of city getaway that does city getaways right. This weekend, we’re staying at the recently-refurbished Residence.

The Setting

Designed to emulate traditional Arabian architecture, the resort is an imposing, intricate facade, coloured in the typical stone with high ceilings, smooth arches, grand chandeliers, antique furniture, oriental furnishings and a kind of old-world charm.

Our area of focus, The Residence, is just one of three separate properties enclosed in the One&Only Royal Mirage compound – a more intimate, settled in and luxurious escape with winding hallways, shiny tiled floors and wooden accents found in traditional Arabian homes. Massive, aquamarine pools and a stretch of private beach add a touch of the exclusivity to the resort. Think desert chic, elevated.

The Room

Recently, the 48 rooms and suites of the Residence underwent a meticulous renovation, revealing a fresh new look that blends timeless Arabian design elements with contemporary touches.

Our room, the Junior Suite, is located on the ground floor of The Residences, with a shaded patio that overlooks the gorgeous gardens and the pool. The room itself is expansive, divided into a sitting area and a bedroom. Wooden fittings, low-hanging lanterns and lattice partitions give the room an Arabian feel, while large mirrors, plush carpeting, curated coffee table books and the airy bathroom add a modern touch. It truly feels like a residence, somehow more boutique and personal.

The Food & Drink

The first night, we dined at Tagine, the resident Moroccan restaurant draped in cultural and heritage elements. The staff spoil us with keen, attentive service and we sample some authentic Morrocan favourites like the namesake tagine, a selection of dips, pastries and starters, couscous and tender meat – everything packed with flavour and varied textures.

The next day we have lunch at The Beach Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco, a charming, nautical-themed establishment perched by the beach. Here, we sample delicious seafood cooked with bright, colourful ingredients and South American flair. Portions at both the restaurants are hearty and filling.

The Activities

During our stay, we’re invited to join the Moonlight night swim at the adults-only Janoub Pool, located in The Palace. The night is crisp and pleasant, and we relax in the infinity pool followed by a quick dinner on the loungers of some of the bar bites – warm empanadas, a meaty burger and some drinks. The rest of the night is spent lounging on the sun beds, breathing in the nighttime air and the calm of our surroundings.

We also have a couples massage at The Spa, a quiet sanctuary laid further and further inward for complete disconnect – a much-needed reset – and explore Sauce, the in-house vacation store. Besides this, The Residence does have a fitness centre with a trainer, a pool, access to the beach and The Library Bar for moody evenings.

The Experience

Right in the heart of Dubai Media City, a packed, bustling, corporate area, The Residence, and the resort as a whole, whisks you away to a bubble elsewhere, where the noise of the traffic, the haze of the crane lights and the catacomb of the roads is far removed. If you were dropped into the centre of the massive, sprawling property, you would never guess what lies beyond the rolling grounds of swaying date trees and the boundaries. Think long relaxing days spent by pool, glamorous dinner dates by night and total escapism.

What to Pack

Bathing suits for the pool, flowy glam for evenings and airy linens for daytime.

What’s On the Bill

From Dhs900 per night – there is also the Summer Escapes offer, exclusive to this season. Enjoy 15% savings on longer stays, daily waterpark access, and evening drinks for guests at The Palace. Guests at The Residence can indulge in a 60-minute spa treatment and daily afternoon tea, while families at Arabian Court benefit from kids staying and dining free. Minimum stay of 2 nights.

The Final Say

What’s On Verdict: The Residence at One&Only Royal Mirage is a city sanctuary done right.

The Deets

Location: Dubai Media City, Dubai

Check-in/Check-out: 3pm/12pm

Contact: (04) 399 9999 | @ooroyalmirage

Booking tip: Grab the staycation offer for this season before it ends.

Images: Supplied